Sonja Morgan Reacts After Heather Thompson Claims Men 'Put Lit Cigarettes In Her Vagina'

"This book is really stirring the pot," Morgan said of the new Housewives tell-all.

Heather made the allegation in the new Housewives tell-all "Not All Diamonds and Rosé" by Dave Quinn.

On Thursday, Sonja, 57, responded to Heather's remarks, commenting on a post shared by the Bravo Instagram fan account @facesbybravo. The account had posted a screenshot from a Page Six story that featured Heather's quote..

Taking to the comments section, Sonja slammed Heather. "Liar liar pants on fire 😆," she wrote.

In another comment, the Bravo star claimed Heather's husband, Jonathan Schindler, "wanted a 3 some."

"This book is really stirring the pot 😂." Sonja went to share in a third comment. So far, Heather hasn't responded to any of Morgan's comments.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It" paints an extremely thorough picture of every single franchise of the series, with first-hand accounts from most of the housewives themselves, Andy Cohen, producers, network executives, casting directors and more.

In the "RHONY" chapter in the book, titled, "Bite of the Apple," Sonja and Heather both -- separately -- discussed the time Sonja wouldn't let Heather and Kristen Taekman in her town house and had them stay in the lobby while they waited for a party bus to arrive to take them to Atlantic City. However, Sonja was upstairs at the time. As fans can recall, this was documented during an episode in Season 7 back in 2015.

"I was upstairs, and my sister called me to tell me someone we knew had died," Sonja recalled. "She was supposed to come take care of my daughter [Quincy], but because of this death, she couldn't. I didn't have a housekeeper and I had my daughter there who doesn't film ... anything could go wrong."

"So Heather, being fake, decided to come in and film and say, 'We're outside and we're freezing,'" she added, accusing her former co-star of "playing it up for the cameras."

However, Heather said "it "was real as real can be," describing the moment as when she "turned on Sonja" and then alleged that she had allowed men to put lit cigarettes into her genitals. It's unclear if Dave Quinn asked Sonja about Heather's claims.

"That's actually when I turned on Sonja, because I had literally carried that woman home," Heather recalled. "I had scraped her off carpets. I had taken her out of a vestibule where she was letting guys put lit cigarettes in her vagina."

"I had done so much for that woman," she continued. "And here we are, waiting to go to Atlantic City. We all arrived at her house, but the limo wasn't there yet. And it was raining out. Well, she would not let us in."

According to Sonja, "they all had coffee and breakfast paid for by production and had separate Town Cars to sit in." She also claimed the schedule said they weren't to film in Sonja's town house.

"So they were supposed to be in their cars waiting to get into the party bus, and I was on the phone upstairs with my sister, and I was upset and crying about this death," she said. "And I've got the bitches downstairs complaining they can't come in and I don't have a seat in my front entrance."

However, Heather then went into Sonja's town house. "[I] called up the stairs, 'Sonja, the car's not here yet, we're going to come inside and just sit on the couches.' So I'm walking up the second floor and one of the interns comes barreling out being like, 'Lady Morgan asks if you can please wait in the vestibule.'"

Heather said she went back downstairs and called Sonja but she didn't answer. "'Sonja, we're downstairs in the vestibule and it's f--king freezing in here. The walls are leaking from the rain. Can't we just come inside and wait?'" she recalled. "And the fact that she would not let us in her house. I was so f--king incensed."

Continuing her account of events, Sonja expressed her frustration over Heather coming into her house, noting that she wouldn't have done the same thing "if the situation were reversed."

"Wait in the f--king car! Rudeness!," she said. Sonja also accused Heather and Kristen of "spill[ing] coffee on [her] gold-inlay family table" and "sitting on a sixteenth-century chest in [her] front entrance that's worth at least a half a million dollars."

"I mean, I wasn't ready for this," she added.