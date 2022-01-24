TikToker Donates Kidney to Boyfriend, Takes Him Back After He Cheated, Gets Dumped

TikTok

A TikToker who gave her heart and her kidney — one figuratively, one literally — to her (allegedly) cheating boyfriend is getting a lot of sympathy online.

Colleen Le is making a TikTok career for herself telling the same sob story, and quite frankly, no one can blame her.

According to Colleen — who is, ironically enough, a graduate in community health science — her boyfriend was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease at 17 and had been on dialysis ever since, because his organ was functioning at less than 5 percent:

Although she doesn't say how long they were dating, it was long enough for her to get tested to see if they were a match "because I didn't want to watch him die."

"Got the phone call that changed our lives. WE. ARE. A. MATCH!" she recalled.

Ultimately she went through with it; she even shows off the Certificate of Appreciation from the hospital to prove it.

Fast forward to seven months later, while she's studying for finals, and her boyfriend/organ recipient tells her he's going to a bachelor party in Las Vegas "with my church group".

"He was a 'hardcore Christian so I didn't worry at all," she remembered... until he turned up on her doorstep with a confession.

"I'm so sorry babe but I cheated on you in Vegas... please forgive me."

She said a lot of arguments later, she eventually forgave him and gave him a second chance. Three months after that, he called her with another faith-based update.

"If we are meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end," she says he told her — and then hung up.

"He blocked me on every social media & stopped answering my calls/texts for months," Colleen said. So she turned to the only avenue left for expressing frustration: TikTok.

The social media star now has tens of millions of views venting the cruel tale on repeat.

The vast majority of followers are sympathetic, and offer suggestions on how best to get back at him, such as "sleep with everyone he loves, his dad, mom, sister, grammy"; more than one person has suggested she take the kidney back.

There are of course the haters who cynically ask if she's going to keep going on about it forever. And to those she replies: