Paris Hilton Opens Up About Reconciling with Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton says there are "no bad vibes" between her and Lindsay Lohan.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Wednesday, the hotel heiress spoke about her current relationship with Lindsay and revealed who reached out to whom first during their recent reconciliation.

After Andy asked Paris, 40, if it's "true" that she and Lindsay are "in contact and buddies again," Paris said, "I just feel that we're grown-ups now. I just got married. She just got engaged. We're not in high school."

"I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good," added Paris, who married Carter Reum in November.

As for who was the first one to "reach out," the "Paris in Love" star shared that she learned of Lindsay's engagement to Bader Shammas while on her honeymoon with her husband, and offered her congratulations to Lindsay.

"I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations," Paris told Andy, who replied, "And that broke the ice. That's great."

"Yeah. No bad vibes," Paris said.

On an episode of her "This Is Paris" podcast last month, Paris congratulated Lindsay on her engagement. Lindsay, 35, announced her engagement in late November.

"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," Paris said at the time. "And I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

The DJ also brought up the "Holy Trinity" -- which consisted of Lindsay, Britney Spears and herself -- explaining how much they've "all grown up" and reflected on the 15th anniversary of the famous paparazzi photo of the three of them in a car.

"I cannot believe it's been 15 years," Paris said. "It just blows my mind just how much time flies."

"It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks," she later added, bringing up her recent marriage to Carter, Britney being freed from her conservatorship and becoming engaged to Sam Asghari, as well as Lindsay's engagement.

"I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged," Paris said. "So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much that we've all grown up and just having love in our lives."

She continued, "And I think that love is the most important thing in life, it's something that really just changes you and makes you grow, and when you find that special person that is your other half and is your best friend and you can trust ... and that's just an amazing feeling."

Meanwhile, also during her "WWHL" interview on Wednesday, Paris spoke about pal Kim Kardashian's appearance at her wedding. When a caller asked Paris what Kim got her as a wedding gift, as well as what it meant to her to have Kim there, Paris admitted, "I actually haven't opened my wedding gifts because I've been on my honeymoon and then ever since then I've been working so they're all just in a room, like, hundreds of gifts. I need to do that."