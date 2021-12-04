Paris Hilton Congratulates Lindsay Lohan on Her Engagement

Getty

The hotel heiress also spoke about how the "Holy Trinity" -- which consisted of Lindsay, Britney Spears and herself -- has "all grown up" and reflected on the 15th anniversary of the "iconic" paparazzi photo of the three of them in a car.

Despite their "differences in the past," Paris Hilton says she couldn't happier for Lindsay Lohan on her recent engagement.

On Friday's episode of her "This Is Paris" podcast, the 40-year-old hotel heiress offered her congratulations to Lindsay, 35, who announced her engagement to Bader Shammas late last month.

"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," Paris said. "And I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

The DJ also brought up the "Holy Trinity" -- which consisted of Lindsay, Britney Spears and herself -- explaining how much they've "all grown up" and reflected on the 15th anniversary of the famous paparazzi photo of the three of them in a car.

"I cannot believe it's been 15 years," Paris said. "It just blows my mind just how much time flies."

"It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks," she later added, bringing up her recent marriage to Carter Reum, Britney being freed from her conservatorship and becoming engaged to Sam Asghari, and Lindsay's engagement.

"I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged," Paris said. "So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much that we've all grown up and just having love in our lives."

She continued, "And I think that love is the most important thing in life, it's something that really just changes you and makes you grow, and when you find that special person that is your other half and is your best friend and you can trust ... and that's just an amazing feeling."

On Friday, the "Paris in Love" star shared an Instagram post about the podcast episode, posting audio snippets from the episode. The cover photo for the first clip featured a cartoon version of the image of the "iconic" "Holy Trinity" car shot.

"Wow, I can't believe it's been 15 years since this #iconic photo was snapped, and we were dubbed the #HolyTrinity of the 2000's.✨," Paris wrote in the caption. "So much has happened since that night."

During a bonus episode of her podcast back in March, Paris shared details about the infamous "Holy Trinity" photo, explaining a little more backstory on how the image came about -- and how Lindsay allegedly crashed what was just a girls night between Britney and Paris.

"Oh my god, the amount of times I've seen this photo, the memes. Wow, brings back memories," she began. "That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend's party, and we were deciding to leave to go home. We were walking to the car and all of as suddenly got swarmed by a tons of paparazzi. As we got to the car, that's when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because at this point we are just having some drama."

At the time, Paris and Lindsay had been taking swipes at each other in the media and in front of the paparazzi, including the now-infamous "Firecrotch" rant. On Nov. 26 2006, Lindsay accused Paris of hitting her with a drink inside a club while speaking with the paparazzi. The following night, Paris' publicist escorted Lindsay to Paris' car, where Paris urged Linds to tell photographers "the truth" about what really happened. Lindsay said Paris hadn't hit her and said Paris was a "good girl" and they were all friends.

"As we were getting into the car, a paparazzi screamed at me, 'Is it true that you hit Lindsay?' And at that moment all of a sudden, I see Lindsay walking towards us, and I said 'Why don't you just ask her?'" recalled Paris. "And Lindsay said something like, 'No, Paris would never hit me, I've known her since I'm 15.' It was basically just, not admitting what she did. It was quite awkward to be asked that question, and then it was just weird how that whole thing happened."

"All of a sudden, I looked over, and she's in my car," she continued. "We weren't getting along, so I was polite. Lots of flashes, it was hard to get out there because I couldn't see with all the cameras and people were literally falling on top of the car trying to get the shot. It was very stressful to drive in that situation."

During the episode, the reality star went on to open up about her relationship with Lindsay. Paris said the two developed an "on and off friendship" after Lindsay "did a couple things that really hurt" her and "betrayed [her] trust." However, looking back, "The Simple Life" alum said that they "were just so young" and "immature," noting that it was "just kind of like high school drama, especially in the L.A. scene."

She also expressed how it was difficult having a friendship in the public eye with "the media just constantly trying to stir things up and make things even worse than they were." Paris added, "It's hard with any friendship and, back then, the media really enjoyed having girls feud with each other."

She went on to say that she's not someone who "holds grudges," saying that "life is too short" for them before wishing Lindsay well. "I hope she's doing great and sending her well wishes. That is the truth," Paris said.