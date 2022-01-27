Scheana Shay's Fiancé Brock Davis Clarifies Contentious Situation with Ex, Children on Pump Rules Reunion

Bravo

During Part Two of the show's reunion on Wednesday night, the Aussie was asked about deciding to move to America so he could get a job to support his two children he shared with his ex wife ... only to reveal he hadn't paid child support "for a few years."

"When I left for America, my ex, we had an agreement that I would send money to her and that was our agreement. There was no child support involved," Davies told Andy Cohen. "Once we went ahead and our relationship broke down even more, I immaturely was arguing with her about having access to the kids and that was when communication was stopped and she started receiving government support."

"I found out about it 3 years later when they contacted me. I said, 'I don't know about this, I don't want to be this person' and I've been making payments since then," he said, claiming he started to pay up again starting in 2019.

On the show this season, Davies admitted he hadn't spoken with his children in four years. He also called his relationship with his ex "toxic" and even admitted to slapping her, before she got a restraining order. When asked during the reunion whether he still hasn't had contact with his kids, he said, "Correct."

"Because I respect her enough to follow what she set down, which was pay your child support and prove to me you're a changed man," he added, as Cohen wondered why the fact he's been paying since 2019 hasn't already proven that to her.

"He's not caught up on the child support. He has to pay in full for her to give access," Shay clarified.

Davies was also asked about the restraining order and domestic violence incident and whether it had been "accurately portrayed" on the show.

"I had a fight with my ex and I slapped her," said Davies. "Three years later that got brought up within a domestic violence order for me. 6 months later, I got to go to the court house, we had a court appearance and it got dropped."

He aded that he felt Lala Kent had "misrepresented" his situation on the show and was disappointed "because I was open to you, I was vulnerable and you turned that and you were like, 'Let's have some fun with it."

Kent wasn't having it though, telling him, "Brock, the fact that you're minimizing domestic violence, that's a trigger."

Lala went on to say she "deeply" cares for Scheana and felt terrible for stirring up drama over Davies' past. "Brock has been nothing but a kind and loving partner to my friend. I should have been focused on my own thing, my head was in the sand," she added, alluding to her own relationship issues with Randall Emmett.

"It's really hard for me to be angry with you on all of that because of where we are now. In the moment, you really f---ing did some damage and it really hurt," added Davies.