Lala Kent Breaks Down Over Randall Emmett Split, Alleged Cheating: 'I Feel Disgusted'

Bravo

One of her costars referred to Lala as Randall's "mistress," however, and said his alleged cheating was just "history repeating itself."

Lala Kent's messy split from Randall Emmett was at the center of part two of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion on Wednesday night -- where both Raquel Leviss and Lisa Vanderpump suggested Kent should have seen her husband's alleged cheating coming.

First, Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy detailed some of the rumors they heard about Kent's baby daddy before Lala called it quits.

"I had heard rumors. Lala, you didn't seem like you wanted to know these things and you didn't seem like you wanted anybody to even mention anything even remotely about your personal life," said Tom, with the rest of the group appearing to agree with him.

"That's true, we were never allowed to talk about him," added Scheana Shay, who said she thought Randall "was a standup man."

When Andy Cohen pressed for more details from Tom and James on what they'd heard, the two opened up.

"Somebody that you all know, I will not mention his name, his sibling works with somebody who, they're best friends ... but Randall was apparently hitting this person up," claimed Sandoval. "But I don't have proof."

James was a bit more forthcoming with his claims.

"I heard some sexual rumors. Hotel room stuff, girls meeting up. I saw him buying drinks with two of the hottest girls that walked into Sur," said Kennedy. "Baby was already born at this point by the way. It was touchy-feely at the bar. I was like, 'Oh my god,' I was like, 'Does anyone not see Randall?!'"

While the cast felt Kent wouldn't have wanted to know any of this, she said that definitely was not the case.

"Not one time has anybody come up to me and said, 'This is what your dude is doing,'" she said. "Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should have been brought to my attention."

Kent was then asked when she first started suspecting something was amiss.

"Randall was never, ever home and he would always say it was work related and he was always on his phone, it was non-f---ing stop on his phone and I still didn't even register it," she said, adding that she didn't truly open her eyes until Katie Maloney called her and said there were photos of Randall out with a pair of other women.

"I just got the biggest pit in my stomach. I just knew Randall is not who I think he is," she shared, getting choked up and wiping away tears. "I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That's all I wanted because I was like, I know how dudes are and I can trust him and I know he's not f---ing around on me. The fact that this man, he knew what he was out doing and he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world, I feel disgusted."

Scheana's fiancé Brock Davis didn't have too much sympathy for her, saying, "Cool story, bro" under his breath. Cohen then asked whether Randall went to any extreme lengths to try and get her to stay with him.

"There wasn't much for him to do. I was very closed off for about a week, I stayed in the bedroom with the door locked," she said. "He decided he needed to go to Miami. I packed five years worth of my things and I got the f--- out."

Cohen then shifted the conversation to Raquel, bringing up how Lala called her "dumb" when she ignored cheating rumors about James.

"I didn't hear any rumors specifically about Randall and other women. But I wasn't surprised when I heard the news that Lala was leaving him because of that, just because I knew Lala, when she was seeing Randall, as a mistress," said Leviss. "And it seemed like history was repeating itself."

LVP chimed in too, adding, "Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them," as Kent seethed in her remote interview. In case you forgot, Randall was previously married to "You" actress Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares two daughters. He still wasn't officially divorced when he and Kent started dating, leading to speculation Kent was actually the other woman.

"Let me clear this up real quick. When I met Randall, he told me he was separated. We were on the road for 2 months straight, we didn't come back one time, what wife would allow their husband to leave for 2 months and not come back one time?" said Kent. "I have only seen successful marriages, I didn't know people rolled that way."

When Vanderpump asked whether she ever went to his place, knew he was living with his wife or ever heard him talking to her when they first started dating, she said no. "We were always traveling and he always came to my place," she added, "I didn't put two and two together."

"You didn't need to put two and two together. You got a Range Rover out of it," added Brock. "You got this lifestyle that is amazing to have, but from outside looking in, it looks like that and a lot of people can see that."

"I believe Randall has led a double life for a very long time and I believe Randall will stop at nothing to make sure that his double life is not exposed," Kent responded. "When I found out that things were not as they seemed to be -- which, by the way, I'm still finding out things from back then -- I thought life is not cookie cutter, we were soul mates, we fell in love and of course I didn't think he was gonna be doing this to me."

LVP, once again not showing too much sympathy in the situation, added, "A leopard doesn't change its spots."

Looking back, Kent said her five and a half year relationship with Randall "is a lie," and when asked how she's been handling her sobriety since the split, added, "I am so proud to say I have never been stronger in my sobriety than I am right now."