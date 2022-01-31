Florida Sheriff's Deputy Couple Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide While on Vacation

WJXT

They were renting a home with other deputies who heard arguing — then gunshots.

Two Florida sheriff's deputies have been killed in a suspected murder-suicide.

Detective Daniel Leyden shot and killed his girlfriend on Saturday night before turning the gun on himself, at a St. Augustine vacation property they were renting with a number of other deputies, colleagues say.

"While details are still preliminary, we have learned that the deputies involved, who were in a romantic relationship, were heard arguing in a bedroom by fellow deputies on vacation with them just prior to the sound of gunshots," Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Both deputies were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds."

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the gunshot wound to Detective Daniel Leyden appears to be self-inflicted and that he was the sole shooter."

Detective Leyden worked within the Criminal Investigations Division. The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was also a deputy, assigned to Uniform Patrol District III.

A motive has not yet been determined.

"Our Sheriff's Office family is still reeling from the shock of this unthinkable tragedy. My prayers for strength and comfort are with the families and loved ones of these deputies, and every member of Team HCSO affected by this painful loss," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"Violence is never a solution, and I urge any employee who is dealing with a crisis to take advantage of the many resources our agency has created over the past several years which include Peer Support, Chaplains, and a clinical psychologist. Help is just a phone call away."

A neighbor told WJXT he heard police on megaphones outside the home telling "Daniel" to come outside.

"Last night I got home and there was a megaphone, police was out front and he kept repeating for Daniel to come out with his hands up," he said. "It was a little bit alarming."

"About 30 minutes later we got a phone call that said we had to lock our doors and stay inside."

By the time police entered the building, both deputies were dead.