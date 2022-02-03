Halle Berry Says Ellen DeGeneres Could've Saved Her From Three Failed Marriages

Getty

"You mean you could've found me 20 years and saved me all this misery I've been through?"

Halle Berry is blaming Ellen DeGeneres for not introducing her to her new beau 18 years earlier.

When the 55-year-old actress appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday, she joked with DeGeneres about how she could have met her current boyfriend Van Hunt on her show all those years ago.

Although the "Moonfall" star has been in a relationship with Hunt since 2020, their paths almost crossed years ago in 2004 when Hunt performed on the first season of "Ellen" before Berry appeared in a separate episode.

"We've talked about this, he and I, and actually a few days ago, when I knew I was coming here," Berry said to DeGeneres. "I said, 'You know, I was on her first season,' and he goes, 'So was I,' and I said, 'You mean you could've found me 20 years and saved me all this misery I've been through?'"

"How come you didn't arrange that, Ellen?" she joked and Ellen replied, "You should've been on the same show. I think you were on two months later, or something."

Halle scolded DeGeneres and claimed that if she and Hunt had been featured in the same episode, the 64-year-old "would've saved [her] three marriages." The 55-year-old actress was previously married to David Justice from 1993-1997, Eric Benet from 2001-2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013-2016.

"Yeah, but then you wouldn't have the little f------ kid," DeGeneres joked as she referenced Berry's 8-year-old son.

The actress laughed and replied to DeGeneres, "No, I'd have two other f------ kids that I wouldn't have to share two f------ daddies with, and I'd be f------ happier! So it's your fault. It's your f------ fault, Ellen."

Earlier this month Berry opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend Van Hunt and she said her son Mateo couldn't be happier.

In an interview with AARP "The Magazine" for its February/March 2022 issue, the Oscar winner told the organization that "for the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders" in both her personal and professional life.

"I really believe I've found my person. My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy,'" Berry gushed.