And Just Like That Team Say John Corbett Owes SATC Fans 'Apology Notes'

Getty

"The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan."

HBO's "And Just Like That" team say John Corbett may owe "Sex and The City" fans an apology.

Michael Patrick King and writer Julie Rottenberg told Deadline they never promised an Aidan Shaw return for the reboot. When asked about Corbett's previous statements regarding his character, Rottenberg said, "John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes. We didn't say anything."

King agreed, "The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan. We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming."

"It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light - the last episode is called, "Seeing the Light", he continued. "We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

Corbett portrayed main protagonist Carrie Bradshaw's furniture-designing fiancé who appeared in seasons three, four and six of the original HBO series as well as the 2010 sequel to the franchise's first movie.

Back in April 2021, the 60-year-old actor told Page Six he could be appearing on the reboot, something which so far has not come to fruition.

In addition to Corbett's potential return to the revival series, the subject of Kim Cattrall and her return as Sammantha Jones has also been a topic of hot debate.

Sarah Jessica Parker and King opened up to Variety about how they worked around Cattrall's glaring cast omission -- starting with the fact that they never even asked her to return in the first place.

King confirmed the show never reached out to Cattrall about appearing in the new season, "because she's said what she said." He added that he has "no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again," saying the door is closed as far as he's concerned.

And if Cattrall suddenly reversed her decision about reprising the role, Parker, at this point, wouldn't really be on board anyway.

"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," she explained. "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."