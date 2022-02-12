Denise Richards Reveals She Has a 'Strained' Relationship with Daughter Sami Sheen

Getty/Instagram

Denise Richards is opening up about where she stands with her daughter Sami.

While appearing on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" on Friday, the actress -- who shares Sami, 17, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen -- revealed her relationship with her daughter is currently "strained." Denise, 50, also confirmed that Sami is still living with Charlie and shared her thoughts on the situation.

When Jeff asked Denise if she's "happy" about Sami living with her dad, the "RHOBH" alum said, "Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years."

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything," she explained. "We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber ... where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And there's different rules at [Charlie's] house and that's okay."

"I would not wanna be a teenager right now with the social media and everything that you have access to," Denise added. "It's just, I think it's very challenging and difficult for these kids."

The "Bold and the Beautiful" actress went on to explain what her relationship with Sami is like now, saying, "Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her. It's very difficult."

However, Denise said she's confident that she will someday mend her relationship with her daughter. "I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained," she said.

The "Wild Thing" star added that Sami is currently "not in school," admitting that it was an issue for her. "I just, I don't agree with certain things," she noted, seemingly referencing how she and Charlie's parenting styles differ. "But that's okay. We can agree to disagree."

When Jeff, 51, suggested that Denise is a "strict mom," she said, "I wouldn't say I'm super strict, but I do have rules and boundaries and you have to follow them."

According to Page Six, back in September, Sami shared a TikTok video in which she described her mom's home as a "hell house" and that she felt "trapped" there. The teen also revealed she "dropped out" of high school. The videos were later made private.

In addition to Sami, Denise also shares daughter Lola, 16, with Charlie. The two were married from 2002 to 2006.