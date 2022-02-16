Shanna Moakler Criticizes Todrick and Miesha's 'Mean and Horrible' Gameplay on Celeb Big Brother (Exclusive)

CBS

Moakler doesn't think she even needs to "sway the jury" about Todrick after speaking to the other eliminated Houseguests.

While Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate are clearly running the house on "Celebrity Big Brother," they might want to start worrying about jury management -- as another ousted star is calling out their gameplay on the inside.

Shanna Moakler was the most recent start to be eliminated, after Todrick and Miesha talked Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey into flipping on Moakler by claiming she was playing both sides of the house. While it was true Shanna started the show in an alliance with Todrick and Miesha, that all started to shift as she became closer with Carson and Cynthia. The fact she pulled Carson off the block and worked with Chris Kirkpatrick to flip the house against Todrick and Miesha wasn't enough to convince Kressley and Bailey she was on their side and, in the end, she was unanimously voted out.

As she walked out the door, she yelled to Hall, "Don't worry, Todrick, I'll get the jury to vote against you," signaling she probably won't be supporting him at the finale next week.

TooFab caught up with Moakler following her elimination, where she criticized how Hall and Tate have been playing the game, expressed disbelief and frustration over Carson and Cynthia's behavior and revealed she's already checked in with a few members of the jury -- who appear to be on her side when it comes to Todrick.

Is it any consolation to you that viewers are just as frustrated as you are when it comes to Carson and Cynthia buying everything Todrick and Miesha were putting down?

My mind -- obviously, in the house and even now -- my mind was just like blown. I'm not really sure what happened. They were so angry at one point, there was no talking to them. I knew they were gonna do that, I know that's what Miesha and Todrick were gonna try to do because at that point, I did the power move, I flipped the house, we had the power and I even said to them, if they come to you, just come to me and talk to me, give me that. They didn't. They just listened and I couldn't sway their minds. It was just very, very frustrating.

When it does come to you getting point up and Todrick not taking Miesha down, was that a surprise to you or do you think it was just so she could make those comments and call you "Shady" in her last moments?

Oh, absolutely. It was all calculated and planned and it was so ridiculous, that's why I didn't even entertain it. I was like, you're not even getting a comment from me. You're not even on my radar there. I knew I was going home. I was more disappointed in Carson more than anything. Todrick and Miesha were always very honest about how mean and horrible they were in playing their game. Carson, I just was like, 'Really? You're not even gonna allow me the opportunity to play in the Veto and save myself, you're just gonna backdoor me?' No matter if I had an alliance on Day 2, I at least deserved being able to play a Veto.

Most of us watching understand that things are always moving and alliances are shifting, but when you're working with people who weren't familiar with the game -- which seems to be the case here for a few of them -- how frustrating is that?

I'm like, Carson, you were in three different alliances, you don't even know it. You were in The Formation, you were in Lions, Tigers and Bears, you were in another one with Teddi, you literally have been in three alliances. But he was like, 'You're in the middle and that's all that matters.' I was like, okay, but I made the choice to push your game forward. What are you not getting? It was so crazy.

Is there anything looking back now that you think you could have done differently?

I would not have taken Carson off the block. He would have went home, Cynthia would have went home, I still would have had my ride or die in the house [Chris Kirkpatrick] and I probably could have picked off Todd and Lamar because they're not very good in competitions and kept it moving, may the best player win with Todrick and Miesha at the end. But, yeah, I swung, I missed, but I tried. Maybe going against an MMA fighter wasn't the best thing to do.

She's tough competition! On the way out the door, you made your parting remark to Todrick and I know you told Julie you can't tell the other Houseguests who to vote for, but are you going to still try and sway them, have you talked to anyone, what's the read you're getting?

I have talked to some people. He was clapping and cheering on my way out, which I thought was in poor taste. But it is what it is, that's Todrick for you. I don't think I even need to sway the jury, I think the jury already feels the way that I feel.

When we talked to Chris Kirkpatrick, he said Todrick sometimes made things a little too personal. Is that something you noticed as well and do you think that is affecting his jury management?

Yeah, that was a huge factor. That was a huge factor of why I didn't want to work with them. I didn't really respect the gameplay or the style or making things personal. I wanted to keep it about Big Brother, I wanted to keep it about what we were doing. That was the most frustrating thing for me in the game, there are some people in the house that don't know the game and don't know what they're doing. I constantly spent a lot of time explaining things to people and I wish I hadn't done that. I should have let them run into the walls.

When it comes down to the end, you're stuck between people who are playing the game -- maybe too hard -- versus those who aren't really playing it, don't really get it, how do you choose who to reward at the end of it all?

When I was sort of in the middle there, that was the thing. There were just comments and things that were made almost to an extent of people being bullied a little bit, that's why I was like, I'm going to take my chances over here. I know they didn't know the game, but I never thought they would like ... like, I don't care what they're saying to you, they're gonna say to you what they want you to hear and believe, they're still the two people that have been putting you up on the block and gunning for you the entire time. I'm the one person who saved you both! What else can I do? I'll never understand the logic behind it.

You did mention a couple times you were nervous about Lamar remembering your donkey comments … did that ever come up with him directly? And did you bond at all over being Kardashian-adjacent?

No, I never mentioned the comment. It was not one of my proudest or finest moments. It's something I really would like to pretend never happened in my life. I talked about it on the show however, but no, I didn't. He definitely talked about his love still for Khloe and I thought that was nice. Obviously, I mentioned that my ex is obviously engaged. I don't think he knew that information. But otherwise, not too much into that family [laughs].

When you were talking to Julie at the end, it was Valentine's Day and you said you were looking forward to being with your boyfriend. Is it weird to come out of the house and see all these headlines?

I haven't seen anything. I haven't seen all the headlines or the social media so I'm not 100% what's going on but, yes, he's the first person I got to see and it was amazing. We're working on things and just moving forward the best that we can. It's just been so wonderful being home and having the amenities of home and my animals and just being able to not share a bathroom with 10 other people."

It's gotta be so weird in general coming out and catching up on even things that don't involve you.

It was weird just being in a car and seeing the sky. I just lived in there with no vices whatsoever. I didn't know how I was going to be able to handle it. I was gonna try my best and it definitely, the one thing about 'Big Brother' that I don't think people know is it's just all-consuming emotionally, mentally, physically. It's like you never think it's so complex, but it really is.

We didn't see it when you were eliminated, but were there goodbye messages you got to see?

No, and I did not want to see them. That's the one thing, I was like, 'Please Julie, don't play any goodbye messages for me, I'm good. I just would like to leave now.' No one was talking to me at the end of the game, so it was super awkward for me to be in there. It was like torture, I was like, can I just go home now.

How do you think it will be when you go back for the reunion, the finale?

It is a game. There are people I think who took it to a personal level that I don't think it needed to be. I obviously don't have any hate or animosity toward anybody. I get the game, I'm a good sport. I definitely thing I've made some good friends in there with Teddi, Chris Kirkpatrick, Chris Kattan was just the funniest, I was such a super fan of his. I think I definitely made some good friends, I took away such great memories and it's an opportunity I never thought I'd get to do, so I'm just thankful for it and CBS.

Do you think it's something you'd want to do again ... maybe with people who you know has done their homework and really gets the game?

That would be very cool! I would definitely do it again. Who gets to do such a crazy, fun show like this? It has such an incredible audience and everyone's so passionate about it. If they ever did an All-Stars or something, I'd so be down, that would be cool and play with people who know how to play.