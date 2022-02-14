Celebrity Big Brother Blowout: Can Shanna Avoid Eviction? -- Plus, Lamar's Plans to Contact Khoe

CBS

Todrick managed to blow up the alliance on the other side of the House by throwing Shanna under the bus, convincing Head of Household Carson he should backdoor her -- but did his plan work?

It was poised to be the deciding move of the whole season, but it all came down to what happened on Monday night's live eviction episode of "Celebrity Big Brother."

That's because the Power of Veto competition and eviction were both set to be played. All the scheming has already been done, and as we saw during Sunday's episode, Todrick Hall did a masterful job of blowing up Shanna Moakler's game in order to save his ally, Miesha Tate.

Todrick and Miesha have been very smartly eliminating all of the celebrities who know how to play this game. The only two left were Carson Kressley and Shanna. And Miesha has been gunning for Carson since her first HOH reign. So when he won HOH this week, her goose should have been cooked.

That's when Todrick went into manipulation mode, taking advantage of the fact that there was only one other person in the House who understands this game and how it works. Manipulating people who don't understand that you leave your integrity and honesty at the door is everything.

Granted, that's a choice to do that, but it's one that clearly Todrick and Miesha have made. They are here to win and seemingly at any cost. This week's cost was convincing Cynthia Bailey and Carson that Shanna has been playing them all season and was actually working both sides.

There was a kernel of enough truth in the words that Shanna couldn't defend herself enough for them to understand what she'd been doing, and that she had made her decision by the time she saved Carson from the Block last week.

What's remarkable is how effectively Todrick and Miesha bamboozled both Cynthia and Carson into believing that they are playing with honor and integrity. If only they'd been able to see the conversations where Todrick and Miesha were already planning to take Carson out next, knowing that Lamar Odom, Todd Bridges and Cynthia were no threat at all.

As far as Todrick and Miesha are concerned, there are two people between them and the Final Two -- and with this master stroke, they've convinced Carson and Cynthia to turn on their only ally in the House, effectively giving them the game.

Can I Play?

Shanna knew it, too, so her only hope lie in Monday night's live Power of Veto. It was set up to be a dramatic showdown with effectively the entire House against Shanna. It was the most dramatic moment of the night ... and all it proved was that the show at least has some integrity.

If the show wasn't honest and truthful in how it picked players for the Veto competition, which is supposed to be by random draw, there is no way they would have selected Shanna to be the only person to not play in tonight's Veto competition. It was over before it even began.

It didn't matter who won with Shanna sitting on the sidelines. Unless something unbelievable was happening behind the scenes, the whole evening was over the moment we saw her sitting there. She had no shot to save herself and no one else was going to do it.

As a resume builder, Todrick pulled off his first competition win of the season, but then surprised Julie with his choice of what to do with it. Of course, he used it to put Shanna on the Block so she could get backdoored, but he didn't eliminate Miesha.

Conversations after the eviction confirmed our theory that Miesha was left up there so she could be sure and throw Shanna under the bus as this "shady" person one last time, reminding people they'd rather play with "they devil they know" than "the devil they don't."

Of course, Carson doesn't know Miesha wants to get him out next. She did, however, later agree to keep Carson and Cynthia save through one eviction, and with expendable Todd and Lamar floating around and no longer needed for anything, we see no reason why she wouldn't be able to honor that.

Not only was the night pretty much over when Shanna was sitting on the sideline, but the whole season is pretty much over. Todrick and Miesha will run away with the rest of the competitions. Their only threat is Carson, and they'll pick him off just as soon as they can. They'll sit in the Final Two.

It will definitely go down as one of the most dominant showings in any season of "Big Brother," but there was that huge handicap that half of the people in the House had no idea how to play the game.

Shanna didn't even bother to try and save herself after Miesha threw her under the bus in their Save-Me speeches. And after she left, Miesha twisted her parting words to Todrick to prove she was again trying to manipulate everyone, another slight twist on reality. She's already working the rest of the Houseguests, knowing she's about to send them all to Jury.

As for what Shanna told Todrick, you'll see it at the end of our "House Chatter" section.

Lamar Laments Loss

Aside from the tense gameplay, Lamar opened up again about ex-wife Khloe, with the Valentine's Day holiday clearly getting him nostalgic and again regretful over what he threw away through his actions during their marriage.

He reiterated that he would like to sit down with her for dinner so he could apologize for everything he did. But he also acknowledged taht she has the right to choose to never see him again. Lamar has talked about how he's grown outside of the House, and how the "BB" experience has changed him even more.

Honestly, we can see that in his demeanor and the way he talks. He's not only owning up to his faults, but he's also allowing Khloe her full agency in whether or not to even give him the chance to talk.

Cynthia noted that she's learned the value of those things that are important and worth fighting for in the House, encouraging him to take that chance and reach out to her after the show. Lamar said that he was definitely going to try to do that.

We've no idea if Khloe is watching, but we'd imagine someone among her people is keeping her clued in as to what's going on with Lamar, or at least has the information available if she wants it. In other words, she has the capacity to see that he certainly seems sincere, remorseful and more mature than when she was with him.

Of course, Khloe has gone through it again with Tristan Thompson, so she may just be burned out on the whole idea of anything. But if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can circle around and find each other after both did some growing, we can see why Cynthia is encouraging Lamar to not give up.

Houseguest Report Cards

Miesha Tate (35) and Todrick Hall (36) have dominated this game from the beginning, and the fact they were able to take out their biggest strategic threat by having her own allies turn against her while they were in power is absolutely incredible. They're being unnecessarily ugly about how they're playing the game, but they've become an unstoppable duo with a masterful performance. Grade: A+

Todd Bridges (56) and Lamar Odom (42) are completely expendable because no one is really gunning for Todrick and Miesha right now. But, they're also in Todrick and Miesha's pockets, so they'll probably outlast Carson and Cynthia. Regardless, they remain non-factors in this game. Grade: D+

Cynthia Bailey (54) is a bit more of a target that Todd and Lamar, not because she's more of a factor in the game, but because she is tied to Carson and he's a legitimate threat. And because she's on that side of the House, she'll be targeted first. She and Carson might get one more vote if Miesha honors her deal, but that would be about it. Grade: D

Carson Kressley (52) destroyed his own game, along with Cynthia's, when they chose to believe Todrick and Miesha over their own ally who'd just saved Carson. This was their week to turn the game around, and instead they destroyed themselves. They're getting played and played so hard. At this point, there's nothing they can do. Sooner or sooner, the game is over. Carson's only hope is to get his head straight, but we don't see it happening in time. Grade: D-

Shanna Moakler (46) could have maybe fought harder to tell her side of the story. She definitely could have confronted Miesha and Todrick more directly about her game and their manipulation of the truth. But she was hurt that her allies turned on her so easily, believing people who'd been gunning for them all season over her, and she was clearly just over all of it and ready to go home. Chris Kirkpatrick left because the game wasn't fun. Chris Kattan quit because he wasn't having fun. Mirai Nagasu left feeling alone and miserable. The only ones really having fun are the cut-throat pair at the top of the House, and now definitely because they've won. Grade: F

House Chatter