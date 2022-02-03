Shanna Moakler Reminds Big Brother Viewers of Time She Called Khloe Kardashian a 'Donkey'

CBS/Getty

Let's revisit that moment in pop culture history, as Moakler shacks up with Lamar Odom in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Shanna Moakler had quite the reaction when she saw Lamar Odom walk into the house on "Celebrity Big Brother" during last night's premiere -- and it all has to do with their ties to the Kardashian family.

As Khloe Kardashian's ex husband made his big entrance, the show cut to a confessional with a nervous Moakler, who was concerned he remembered how she "may or may not have called his fiancee a donkey on national television." She admitted, "it's not one of my finest moments."

While the two yet haven't talked to each other about their shared connections to reality TV's most famous family, Moakler was 100% referring to a comment she made about Khloe way back in 2009.

During an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" at the time, Moakler referred to Khloe as a "donkey" -- sparking backlash from Kardashian BFF Jonathan Cheban and Khloe herself.

"Who is shana moakler???" she tweeted at the time. "I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey... I can care less LOL."

I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey... I can care less LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2009 @khloekardashian

Shortly after Khloe's tweet, Shanna responded, writing, "@khloekardashian, you are right. We don't know each other personally and I apologize for my comment this morning."

@KhloeKardashian, you are right. We don't know each other personally and I apologize for my comment this morning... — Shanna Moakler (@ShannaMoakler) November 10, 2009 @ShannaMoakler

She also reportedly told Us Magazine, "I feel really bad. It was just an off-the-cuff statement. It's not a big secret that the Kardashians and I don't really get along. I don't care."

Moakler even once called Kim a "donkey" in a 2008 interview with The Dirty, adding, "I like a nice ass but hers is not a nice ass!"