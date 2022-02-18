Tamar Braxton Reacts to Todrick Hall's Comments About Her on Celebrity Big Brother

Getty/CBS

"We will talk when he leave the house. This is all terrible."

Looks like Todrick Hall isn't just ticking off people inside the "Celebrity Big Brother" house while competing on the current season.

This week, a fan account paraphrased comments Hall made about his friend and previous CBB contestant Tamar Braxton on the show's live feeds -- saying Todrick said she was "super talented" but had a personality that "overshadows that talent." They added he also said "Tamar is like a drag queen in a woman's body."

Sharing a screen shot of the tweet to her IG Story, she first reacted with a simple "OH!!", along with a tears of joy emoji, before taking things to Twitter.

"I'm not falling out with my REAL friend over a TV show!!" she wrote. "We will talk when he leave the house. This is all terrible 💔 #CBBUS3"

"I doubt that he means what he's saying. He sent me this RIGHT before going into the house," she wrote in a followup tweet which included a video of him saying "I'm going in, bitch" before entering the BB bubble. "That place can bring the crazy out of people when they really wanna win! I’m sure it’s all just game.. at least i hope 🤞 #bb3"

She also added that she hadn't seen the video of his comments herself.

So I found the feed of #Todrick talking about #Tamar. I guess he didn’t say it maliciously but damn he just talks too much. FYI, I had to sit through like 30 minutes of him talking about himself 🥴 to find this one clip. #YoureWelcome #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/TTQWrqNDD4 — Lover of all Things (@tonayj2016) February 18, 2022 @tonayj2016

Well, someone went back into the live feeds and isolated them and the initial tweet was pretty spot-on in its summary. Tamar was tagged in the replies to the video, but she has yet to respond. As the poster pointed out, it didn't seem like he made his comments "maliciously."

"She can cook her ass off. She can cook and she's just, her voice is out of control. Her range, she can sing so high, she can just belt anything," he says in the video, heaping praise on Tamar's vocals. "There's not a note of that she can't sing."

"It's so funny because I think sometimes her personality supersedes her talent and people focus on that," he added. "Like she is deemed extra and stuff. She's basically like, to me, a gay man or a drag queen trapped in a woman's body. She's hilarious."

Hall and Braxton have worked together in the past and she appeared on his 2017 song "Lions and Tigers and Bears," which also happened to be the name of an alliance Todrick had in the Big Brother house at one point.

