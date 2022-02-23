Jimmy Kimmel and Arnold Schwarzenegger Team Up To Troll Anti-Vaxxers In a New PSA Video

YouTube

"Question everything!"

Jimmy Kimmel and Arnold Schwarzenegger tell America to get vaccinated in a hilarious PSA style video.

In a new segment for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the former California governor and the late night host poked fun at people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a parody involving a choking victim and a bystander who refuses to administer the Heimlich maneuver.

Schwarzenegger plays the choking victim who stumbles into Kimmel who is about to perform the Heimlich maneuver to save the "Terminator" actor's life until he stops to question the life saving procedure.

The 54-year-old, poking fun at anti-vaxxers, put a stop to things to take the time to do his own research and check social media for different opinions on the Heimlich maneuver.

Kimmel even thought about asking his yoga instructor for their opinion on the procedure as well as feeding into a conspiracy theory that Bill Gates had planted a piece of meat in the 74-year-old's throat.

The late night host then joked that people should "question everything" and not to "give into pressure from sheep, who's to say that Heimlich is even a maneuver?" Eventually the "Predator" actor fended for himself, and performed the procedure on himself with the assistance of a chair.

Schwarzenegger then coughed up a 30lb dumbbell and urged viewers, "get vaccinated my friends."

The former governor has been vocal about his stance on vaccinations and has been known to encourage the general public to wear a mask and stay inside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in March 2020, Arnold created his own PSA message that featured his miniature horse and donkey.

Taking to his Twitter account, the star shared a video featuring his furry friends -- his mini horse, Whiskey, and his mini donkey, Lulu, -- while he urged his followers to stay home and practice social distancing amid the pandemic.

"Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads)," he wrote alongside the video. "We will get through this together."

In the adorable clip, Schwarzenegger fed his animal friends some carrots while he spoke about how people can protect themselves against the virus and try to stop its spread.