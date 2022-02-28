Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino Do Romy & Michele Dance During SAG Award Reunion

Everett Collection/Instagram

Cue "Time After Time."

"Romy & Michele's High School Reunion" celebrates its 25th anniversary in April -- and the two stars of the film had a reunion of their own during the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino hit the stage together during the show to present the award together for Outstanding Comedy Series Ensemble, rocking matching pink and blue pant suits reminiscent of the colors they wore in the 1997 film.

25 years later and still in style! ✨ Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino recreated their Romy and Michele "ensembles" at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/9vRz8cTthw — People (@people) February 28, 2022 @people

"You look cute," said Sorvino as they approached the microphone. "I know, thanks!" exclaimed Kudrow.

"I just realized this, we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles," Mira continued, as Lisa -- in character -- applauded her former costar for knowing "that ensemble had two meanings." She added, "You're a genius!"

The pair even whipped out some Post-Its -- which Romy infamously claimed to invent in the movie -- to hand out the award to the cast of "Ted Lasso."

The party continued backstage, where the two even did some of their dance routine to Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time." While Alan Cumming was sadly MIA, seeing the two of them break into the choreography was a real treat for fans.

While the original movie wasn't exactly a box office smash when it was first released, "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" went on to achieve cult status on home video and TV reruns. Speaking with TooFab back in 2018, Sorvino said she'd totally be down for another installment.

"We would love that to happen. I would absolutely do a reboot of it, a sequel, I just don't know if it will ever happen," Sorvino responded. "We've tried for years to get it going and we don't have the rights, the rights belong to the company, so tell 'The Mouse' people want more Romy and Michele and we'll see what happens."

"The Mouse" in question is Mickey, as Disney owns the rights to the film.

"I think Lisa for sure is still funny, I hope I am and that partnership was so special, the friendship between those two characters is so endearing and crazy, but I think it kept people wanting more," Sorvino continued.

"I'm so proud to be a part of something that really meant something to a lot of people," she added. "It's a hard thing to achieve that with a film, to make your mark on people's hearts, and I think it really did. So that's one of the proudest things in my career, honestly, to have meant something to people that's lasted for 20 years."