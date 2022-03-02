Julia Fox Explains How Dating Kanye West Changed Her Life

Getty

Julia Fox is reflecting on her romance with Kanye West.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at "The Batman" premiere in New York City on Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress spoke about her relationship with West, 44, following their split.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," Fox told the outlet about the relationship.

Julia described dating Kanye as "like hitting a reset button, adding that "it kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

The "Uncut Gems" star went on to open up about dating again after West, sharing that she's "too busy" for starting a new relationship at the moment.

"I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair," Fox said. "I mean, if I meet someone, yes."

"If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that," she added, noting that she's "not looking for anything right now."

Julia and Ye first met on New Year's Eve in Miami, where the former said they had an "instant connection." By the next day, they had jetted to New York City together, where they had their second date -- and Kanye arranged for a wardrobe makeover for Fox. The following week they were spotted hanging out with Madonna as well as Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown. The two later went on to celebrate Julia's 32nd birthday at the beginning of February.

However, only a couple of weeks later, it was confirmed that Fox and West split after a little over a month of dating.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," her rep told TMZ.

In the wake of the breakup news, Fox posted a statement on her Instagram Stories -- and then later deleted it.

"Y'all would love if I was sooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!!" she wrote at the time, per TMZ. "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and are on good terms!"

Julia added, "I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys I am 12 years old?! and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)."

During her interview with ET on Tuesday, she reiterated that the two remain on good terms. "We're still friends, yeah," she said.