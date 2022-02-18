Julia Fox Reacts to TikTok Trend of People Doing Imitations of Her Viral 'Uncut Gems' Pronunciation

Getty/TikTok

The actress revealed the hilarious reason behind her unique pronunciation.

Julia Fox is sharing her thoughts on the social media reaction to her now-viral pronunciation of the title of the 2019 film, "Uncut Gems."

On Thursday, the 32-year-old actress weighed in on the popular TikTok trend that features people doing imitations of her unique pronunciation of "Uncut Gems."

For those who don't know, the viral audio clip came from Fox's appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast last week. At the time in which the interview was conducted, the model was still in a relationship with Kanye West AKA "Ye" -- and at one point during the conversation "Call Her Daddy" host, Alex Cooper, asked Fox if she considers herself to be the rapper's "muse."

"Yeah, I mean. Maybe," Fox told Cooper, who then asked, "What is a muse?" Fox now-infamously replied, "I mean, I was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote 'Uncut Gems.' Do you know what I mean? Like things like that."

The snippet from the interview quickly became a TikTok trend as Fox's unique pronunciation of the word "gems," in particular, went viral. Thousands of TikTok users have used the audio to do hilarious impressions of Fox.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Page Six shared a video on Thursday that featured a compilation of TikTok users' doing imitations of Fox.

"TikTokers are jumping to impersonate this #JuliaFox interview…and we can’t stop watching," the outlet captioned the video.

Page Six's post -- as well the TikTok trend in general -- didn't go unnoticed by Fox, who reacted to the trend, while also revealing the reason behind her unusually strong emphasis on the word "gems" in the interview.

And while some people may have taken the trend the wrong way, Fox definitely seems to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

"Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!!" Fox commented on Page Six's video. "Hahahahahah 😂😂😂."

This comes just a few days after it was confirmed that Fox and West split after a little over a month of dating.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.