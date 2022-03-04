OnlyFans Model Discovers Stalker Has Been Creeping Down From Her Attic to Film Her Naked Body While She Slept: Police

Somersworth Police Department

And her child was in the bed with her.

An OnlyFans model discovered to her horror that she had been sharing the same roof with her stalker, according to police.

Investigators in New Hampshire say 20-year-old Mauricio Damian Guerrero had been hiding in the woman's attic, and descending at night to film her in her bedroom while she slept, stealthily lifting the sheets to record her naked body.

They claim he stole her underwear, attempted to place a tracking device on her car, and even made copies of her house keys so he could come and go as he pleased.

On February 9, Somersworth Police Department responded to a frantic 4:43 AM call from a woman claiming she had awoken to a man standing in her bedroom doorway, staring at her; when officers arrived they spotted a man on the roof, and arrested him on burglary charges.

But it soon emerged that wasn't the only time he had allegedly broken in.

The woman told police he was one of her OnlyFans subscribers, whom she had been in contact with back in October; she admitted she had given him her old address because he wanted to buy and send her a fireplace and a TV — but she soon regretted it.

Despite telling him she did not want to meet in person, she said he got pushy and, according to a criminal complain obtained by PhillyVoice, then turned up on her doorstep.

She said he admitted making the 6.5 hour drive from Bensalem, Pennsylvania — some 360 miles away — several times, and had slept in his car outside her apartment.

The woman told police she was scared, but "felt like she had to be nice at that point" to protect herself.

She and her young child went to stay at her mother's house. But according to police, Guerrero somehow obtained that address too — and made himself a semi-permanent resident.

The woman's mother began noticing odd things about the house, like windows being left open, or her house keys disappearing and mysteriously reappearing where she thought she'd left them.

According to police, Guerrero admitted entering the home with a pry bar and stealing the keys to make a duplicate at Home Depot, before returning them.

After arresting him, police said they found videos and photos of the woman naked and asleep, with the sheets pulled up to expose her lower half.

When investigators showed them to her, the horrified mother said she had no idea they had been taken — and worse still — revealed her child was with her in the bed in some of them.

Police say Guerrero admitted taking the video, but insisted he didn't know there was a child there.

When interviewed, he insisted to detectives the woman had told him she "wanted a man to be obsessed with her and stalk her."

He said the reason he broke in was to retrieve a fireplace, TV and some other personal items he claimed he had left at her old apartment during a previous visit, the outlet reported.

In the attic, officers said they found evidence he had been there for some time, including food, headphones, and a cup with urine in it; they also found a Tile tracking device.

Guerrero was charged with just four felony counts of burglary, and — despite the protests of prosecutors — was later released after posting $2,500 cash bail.

"He was released with pretty strict bail conditions," said Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod told WMUR. "But it is an ongoing concern of ours, the safety of the victim during the pendency of this case, so that is why we asked for him to be held pending trial."