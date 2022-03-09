Kardashians Talk Massive Pay Day for Hulu Series, Who Will and Won't Appear on New Show

Greg Swales for Variety

Khloe, meanwhile, addresses Tristan having a baby with another woman.

"The Kardashians" are headed back to TV next month and now viewers are getting a better idea of what -- and who -- will and won't be covered on their new Hulu series.

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," Khloe shared, "but it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show." Variety noted Thompson will also appear on the series, as will West -- though Pete has not yet filmed anything for its first season.

And while viewers can obviously expect Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and all the Kardashian kids to pop up on the series -- in addition to Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker -- the outlet confirmed that Caitlyn Jenner won't appear and Rob Kardashian is not a main cast member, though may cameo.

The family also opened up a bit about how much they were paid to do another series so quickly after ending "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on E! -- with Kris admitting that "money always matters" when asked why they decided to keep going.

Though the women themselves didn't confirm their pay days, Variety reported their deal is worth nine figures -- with Khloe adding that they were "all equals" when it comes to their respective salaries.

"It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment," she added of the contract's terms. "We always have our private family conversations, and we're pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us."

Kris hammered out the deal herself, with Khloe saying their momager "fights like a pit bull" for them all. Jenner, meanwhile, said they "had options" for other opportunities, but wouldn't get into the specifics. "I'm not one to kill and tell," she added.

And when it comes to the high price tag on reality TV's most famous family, Dana Walden -- Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television -- said it's worth it.

"We stepped up to a great deal that they very much deserve. Who would you want more for your unscripted slate than the Kardashians?" she stated. "They perfectly symbolize our strategy, which is taking big shots, but the right shots, and betting on incredible talent and best-in-class opportunities in each genre."