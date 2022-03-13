Todrick Hall Breaks Silence After Controversial Big Brother Game

CBS

Immediately after the conclusion of the third season of "Celebrity Big Brother," the Final 3 were made available to press for interviews and comments about their experience inside the House. At least that was the plan.

Within moments of the confetti falling and MMA Champion Miesha Tate being declared the winner, her closest ally in the House, Todrick Hall, was suddenly unavailable for interviews due to a scheduling conflict.

Press was advised they would be contacted if that changed. It never did.

Now, two-and-a-half weeks after being excoriated on social media for the personal comments he made about his fellow Houseguests, mostly behind their backs but caught on the show's Live Feeds, Hall has finally broken his silence.

He described his overall "Big Brother" experience as "the hardest month and 1/2 of my life."

He went on to emphasize, "I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on big brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees."

The "PAID" emphasis is his, and a response to criticism dating back years that he has not always paid his dancers and performers, rather offering them exposure. Those criticisms were resurfaced while Hall was inside the House.

The "American Idol" alum was unaware of the social media reaction to his gameplay -- and even from his fellow Houseguests -- until the final vote when he got some very strong comments from them as they cast their votes against him.

By the time he stepped out of the House, he and Tate were met with a chilly reception from the entire Jury of evicted Houseguests, who didn't even get out of their seats to congratulate the Final 2 until host Julie Chen effectively urged them to do so.

Rather than come right out and apologize for his behavior in his lengthy statement, which accompanied images promoting the kickoff of his latest tour in Seattle, Hall said, "I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with."

He then said that he does intend to comment more on his experiences inside the "Big Brother" House once his own show is off the ground. He did spend much of his time on the series fretting about his upcoming tour, lamenting that there was so much to do once he got out to finalize everything before the shows began.

He did own up to some of his behavior, and as a super-fan of the show said it was both "the most difficult thing" he's ever done, but one he's glad he did. Throughout his time on the show, he was overjoyed at getting to experience something he'd been watching for two decades.

As for his nasty comments about people, he said, "I’m not always nice, not always kind nor have I ever claimed to be. I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human. I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately."

He then thanked those among his fans who have continued to support him as he's made those mistakes, the ones who loved him "even when it wasn't easy," adding, "Your loyalty to me and my team has been incredible."

While he didn't go into specifics, nor did he offer apologies for any of his words or to any of his targets, Hall did promise, "I will address things in my own way and in my own time, until then thanks for the love, the kind words, the direct messages, it’s really meant so much to me."

It's clear that his primary focus right now is his tour. Of those who have commented publicly about Hall's behavior since the show wrapped, none of his Houseguests have said they've heard from him. Hall has been just about as quiet following those post-show interviews.

Hall was raked under the coals for how personal his attacks were, bringing Chris Kirkpatrick's son into an argument, disparaging Shanna Moakler for the way she dressed and even using a traumatic experience from her past in an attack against her.

Moakler had shared that she had once encountered a home intruder, and after manipulating the House into evicting her, Hall sent her out the door by repeating the message the home intruder said to her as she left.