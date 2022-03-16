Sandra Bullock's The Lost City Discovers Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Paramount

See why it's being hailed a "breath of fresh air."

After one helluva debut at SXSW, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's new action-adventure flick, "The Lost City" has found some serious support.

On Wednesday, Rotten Tomatoes revealed the movie is currently sitting at 100% fresh after 10 certified critics turned in their reviews following the big premiere over the weekend.

While it's an early score that could very well change as more reviews drop closer to release, "The Lost City" is currently the highest rated movie of all 42 films starring Bullock on the website.

Sandra, of course, is no stranger to high ratings with many of her films branded as "certified fresh" (above a 60% rating) on Rotten Tomatoes. Several of her movies rated 90% or higher on the "Tomatometer" include "Gravity" (2013) with 96%, "Speed" (1994) at 94% and "While You Were Sleeping" (1995), witting at 81%. Bullock also won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in "The Blind Side" which received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 66%.

In the new film, Bullock plays reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage, whose books featuring Channing Tatum's cover model Alan have taken readers to exotic locales around the world. Enter Daniel Radcliffe's "eccentric billionaire," who kidnaps Sage hoping she can lead him to a real-life treasure trove -- before Alan attempts to rescue her and prove he's a real-life hero.

"Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever," reads a release from Paramount.

Deadline called Bullock and Tatum "the glue that holds this film together" and described the flick as "a deserved addition to the treasure-hunting adventure film genre."

Variety, meanwhile, said the film was a "breath of fresh air" and "the kind of breezy two-hour getaway that doesn't take itself too seriously" that gives its leads the chance to really let their comedic chops shine. Indiewire also says the "obvious chemistry between Tatum and Bullock .... saves the day."