The Moment Christina Haack Told Tarek El Moussa She Was Done Filming Flip or Flop Together

HGTV

In the series finale, Haack surprised her ex by telling him "it's not really fair to you or myself to continue house flipping with you."

After 10 seasons of flipping houses together -- and splitting in the process -- real life exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa finally went their separate ways when it comes to their HGTV series "Flip or Flop" on Thursday night.

In the show's series finale, Haack appeared to surprise her former husband by telling him it was probably time for them to call it a day on their partnership.

The writing was on the wall at the top of the episode, when Haack wasn't sure she could make it to check out a prospective house to flip because she had design clients she had to prioritize. Though she did eventually show up to the home, she had to rearrange her schedule to do it.

The pair did decide to flip the Spanish-style abode and while most of the renovation process went off without a hitch, when it came time to do the final walkthrough before listing the home, Haack was once again hard to pin down. She had plans to be in Tennessee, where she owns a second home and lives with fiancé Joshua Hall -- so the duo decided to do a FaceTime walkthrough instead.

"When I get back from Tennessee, let's meet up at the house because there's something I want to talk to you about," she then told him, before the exes did just that. As they both arrived to the home in person, Tarek and Christina left their significant others -- Hall and Heather Rae Young -- in their cars as they had a little one-on-one chat.

"I have something I want to talk to you about. I feel like it's not really fair to you or myself to continue house flipping with you," Haack told a surprised El Moussa, who asked, "Huh ... Have you really thought about this?"

"I've thought about it a lot. I thought about it more on the last trip to Tennessee and I think it's what's best," she replied. "I can't be at these houses for you like I should. It's been an amazing run and there's been ups and downs, but it's mostly been fun."

In a confessional, Tarek said he was "pretty surprised at Christina's decision to leave the flipping business." However, he added, "I do wish her the best of luck, but, you know, sometimes in life change can be good for everybody."

In her own confessional, she added, "This was not an easy decision to make and it's definitely bittersweet. After 10 years of flipping houses together we have been through it all, but it's time for me to start a new chapter in my life and it's definitely the right choice."

As the two started to part ways, Tarek commented that it was the "end of a legacy," before Christina reminded him they'd still be seeing each other regularly thanks to their shared children. "We'll see you at soccer this weekend," she said -- as he added, "That's true. We still got those two little monsters."

In their respective cars, Haack told Hall that the meeting went well and she felt "like it's definitely what's best" as she looked ahead to the "next chapter." Speaking with Heather, Tarek added, "I think it was time anyways. I think we're both ready. We're so busy on our stuff and she's focusing on her design business."

And with that, the episode wrapped, without their regular sign off: "Time to find another house to flip."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taking to social media before the episode aired, Tarek looked back at the ex-couple's time together on television.

"I can't believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on tv ... it's crazy to think 12 years later it's coming to an end. I've spent almost a third of my life committed to this show," he wrote.

"Honestly, it's almost impossible to capture in a post what this show and experience has meant to me. After an entire decade of filming Flip or Flop, it truly feels like I have a massive family all around the world," he continued. "All of you inspire me every day to keep pushing and keep going. From the crew working so hard behind the scenes, to our fans watching us every week, the support has been incredible. Thank you to everyone who has put their blood, sweat and tears into this show to make it what it is today."

He then gave "a special thank you" to Haack "for taking this journey with me." He concluded, "I think we did a pretty good job and I'm excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best! I would say I'm going to miss you guys but ... I'm not going anywhere😎. I can't wait to show you what comes next!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Haack shared her own post about the finale, but made no direct mention of Tarek.

"Tonight is the very last all-new Flip Or Flop episode! I want to say thank you again to each and every one of you who has watched throughout the years," she wrote. "I'll always remember some of the crazy / very gross homes we have walked into, the amazing transformations and everything I learned about house flipping / design along the way."