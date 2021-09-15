Tarek El Moussa Talks Flip or Flop Fight with Ex-Wife Christina Haack: 'Choice Words Were Said'

Getty

"I'm sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

Tarek El Moussa is shedding some light on the on-set blowout he had with his ex-wife Christina Haack over the summer.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of E!'s "Daily Pop" the HGTV star broke his silence on the incident, which reportedly took place on the set of the former couple's series, "Flip or Flop," in July. El Moussa, 40, said "choice words were said on both sides," noting that "the whole thing just sucked for everybody involved."

"Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we've been working together as exes for five years now," he explained. "As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I'm sure we both wish the whole thing never happened."

"I mean, I certainly do, but I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I've just decided that moving forward, never again," El Moussa said.

The real estate agent also noted he "never want[s] to go through that again" and doesn't want Haack, 38, to have to either.

"I know one day our kids are going to be older," said El Moussa, who shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with Haack. "I want them to know that we still care about each other [and] we support each other and it's really important to me."

Back in July, TMZ reported that El Moussa allegedly went off on Haack on the set of "Flip or Flop," with production sources saying that his tirade began after he took issue with the manner in which Haack signaled to him that it was time to start shooting.

During his outburst, the "Flipping 101" star also allegedly compared Haack to his fiancée Heather Rae Young and said that Young was wealthier and hotter than his ex. The insiders added that El Moussa said that he "made" Haack and told her that she's a "washed-up loser."

The sources also claimed that El Moussa yelled at Haack saying, "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning. ... The world knows you're crazy!"

El Moussa and Haack married in 2009, before calling it quits in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. In addition to co-parenting their two children, the former couple has continued to shoot "Flip or Flop" together.

Both El Moussa and Haack moved on following their divorce. El Moussa began dating Young in Summer 2019. The couple got engaged in July 2020.