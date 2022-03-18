Seth Meyers & Andy Cohen Play Hilarious Round of Never Have I Ever on WWHL

NBC

Meyers also weighed in on some "scary" news and pop culture topics, such as Kanye West's Instagram.

Seth Meyers and Andy Cohen are spilling some hilarious secrets about being a late-night talk show host.

During Thursday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Meyers, 48, and Cohen, 53, played a special edition of the drinking game "Never Have I Ever," and answered a handful of questions, ranging from whether or not they've ever been tipsy on air to if they've ever passed gas in front of a guest.

For the first question, the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" host and "WWHL" host both admitted that they've both told their booker "to not book someone because they were once nasty" to them, with Meyers noting that he's "done it a few times. Even if they've been nasty to my friends."

"Never have I ever been tipsy on air," Cohen said next, to which both he and Meyers took a sip of their cocktails. Meyers added, "I mean, not on my show, but on yours."

As for whether they've had to "stifle a yawn mid-interview," Cohen said it happens to him "every day," while Meyers shared that he's had to hold back sneezes. The "SNL" alum shared an example of when a sneeze unfortunately came out.

"I sneezed once in front of David Ortiz -- you know, one of my all-time favorite baseball players -- I almost made it and then I sneezed louder than I'd ever sneezed in my life," he recalled.

Both Meyers and Cohen also took a drink when asked if they thought they wouldn't like a guest before interviewing them, but "ended up loving them" after the interview. The two hosts agreed it happens "all the time," with Meyers adding that the reverse also occurs.

They both went on to admit that they have passed gas in front of a guest during an interview. While Meyers couldn't think of a specific celebrity he's let one rip in front of, Cohen didn't hesitate to reveal that he's done it in front of Yolanda Hadid.

Check out the full game in the clip, above!

Meanwhile, also during "WWHL," Meyers -- who was promoting his new children's book "I'm Not Scared, You're Scared" -- weighed in on some "scary" news and pop culture topics. During the segment, Cohen put two items side-by-side and Meyers had to share which one he thought was "scarier."

As for whether Tom Brady un-retiring or Sandra Bullock's decision to take a break from acting is more frightening, Meyers said, "I mean it costs us more that Sandra Bullock is stepping back from acting so that's scarier to me."

See the comedian tackle more "scary" topics in the full clip, above.

Meyers and Cohen also faced off in a game of "Prompter Wars," in which the hosts attempted to read difficult copy -- full of tongue twisters -- from a teleprompter.