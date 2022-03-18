Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Skin Cancer Scare, Reminds Fans to 'Get Your Yearly Skin Check'

Instagram

"Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin."

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about a skin cancer scare.

On Thursday, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed on Instagram that she had a mole removed from her back that was potentially cancerous. Teddi, 40, shared that prior to the biopsy, she had been "avoiding" getting her yearly skin check for a "very long time," but went to the doctor after "RHOBH's" Kyle Richards saw her mole and was concerned.

Teddi posted a photo of herself wearing a bandage on her back, above, in addition to shots of her mole pre and post-removal.

"On my way to work which is why I am all glammed up. However, this is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks," she began in the caption. "I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal."

"I am doing my best to stay present and positive as I head to 🎥 today," Teddi continued. "Grateful that I am busy to keep my mind from racing as I await the results."

She added, "I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others. Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin. Give me a 💕 if you have recently gotten a check or are booking one today. *if you don't want to see it don't swipe."

Celebrities and fans took to the comments section of Teddi's post to send supportive messages to the Bravo alum, including several Housewives.

Her former "RHOBH" co-star Dorit Kemsley wrote, "Teddi so glad you got it checked. Kyle’s a good friend 🙏🏼💕."

"Love you friend. You got this ❤️ from one melanoma survivor to another 🙏," Tamra wrote, while Meghan said, "Oh my goodness Teddi I'm so glad you went in! Praying that it's negative. Glad you have an amazing (and intuitive) friend in @kylerichards18." Braunwyn added, "So important 🙏🙏 sending healing vibes."

Meanwhile, "RHOD" star Stephanie Hollman also chimed in, writing, "Surrounding you with love and prayers🙏."