Boater, 74, Rescues Drowning Jet Skier Twice, Then Shoots Him Dead: Prosecutors

Facebook/WYFF

He won't be charged.

A 74-year-old boater who shot dead a drowning jet skier he'd just saved will not be charged, prosecutors said.

Nathan Drew Morgan, 29, was killed on Tuesday on the back of a boat that had rescued him — twice, according to authorities.

The bizarre incident unfolded on Lake Keowee in Salem, when Morgan and a woman were riding a jet ski — without life jackets — and fell into the 63-degree water.

A 74-year-old man, who was driving a pontoon with his wife, spotted the couple in distress, made their way over and managed to pull the struggling pair up onto the deck.

But once on board, "The man, who had been rescued, became agitated and began assaulting the couple on the pontoon," Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

According to investigators, Morgan had wanted to get back to the unmanned jet ski, which continued to run in circles on the water.

In an effort to deescalate the situation, the younger woman who was with Morgan pushed him back into the water, the Sheriff's office said.

The elderly couple then helped Morgan back onto the pontoon again — but the argument continued.

"After a second encounter, the man on the pontoon shot the man fearing for his and his wife's life while being assaulted," the statement said.

Morgan, who was struck in the chest, died on the back of the pontoon.

Investigators were told that there "may have been some type of argument between the man and the woman on the jet ski" before they were ejected into the water. They also said Morgan may have been intoxicated.

The Sheriff's Office said in the Wednesday release that all parties had been identified, and were cooperating with the investigation.

"It was a pretty crazy incident, I'd say pretty much anywhere — especially for a Tuesday," witness Michael Davitt, who originally called 911, told WYFF.

From his patio, Davitt said he saw two people floating in the water near a WaveRunner, before a couple pulled them up onto their boat — and a fight broke out between the two men.

"This went on for 25, almost 30 minutes. The boat just kept going... fisticuffs, a lot of swearing going on, a lot of back and forth," he said.

Davitt said he called 911 after hearing a loud bang.

"I was screaming at them, 'What's going on? You guys need any help?' while on the phone with 911," he said. "I did not immediately think it was a gunshot... it was kind of more of a shock moment for me witnessing this entire thing, so I wasn't really sure what it was."

On Friday, the Sheriff announced that no charges were being filed, as prosecutors were satisfied it was a case of self-defense.

"Investigators met the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office yesterday to present the evidence and information obtained in the case," it said in the follow up statement. "Based upon evidence that was presented, 10th Circuit Solicitor David Wagner has determined that the shooting was in self-defense and no charges will be filed."

"The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for continued prayer for the family of Nathan Drew Morgan, who is the deceased as a result of the shooting."

Morgan leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Bentley.

Friends of the young father reacted angrily to the decision not to file charges.

"And if anyone who knew drew knows this is absolute BS. He wouldn't hurt or attack anyone unless HE FELT THREATENED! he would never harm anyone who would try to help him in a situation and i know this first hand," Kelcie Nicole Bratton wrote on Facebook.

"He was a big teddy bear inside but if you harmed anyone he loved or crossed a certain line and stepped at him first he would have finished it off. Hes not here to defend himself and the ones involved seem like they are not telling the whole truth behind this!!!"

Kesslin Cole wrote: "This literally breaks my heart!!! I just don't see how ANYONE could 'fear for their life' being taken by Drew. Drew was the light of MANY lives!!!"

"According to this article the female that was with him pushed him off the boat to stop him from fighting with the other people. She must've been a strong girl to have pushed Drew....who was supposedly angry ...off the boat. I just don't see it. Drew was no little dude."

"Two, I'd hate to think they were struggling to swim. We all know Drew can swim. Third, why would drew get agitated with someone who supposedly 'rescued him'!!!??? He wouldn't!!!! And then argue for almost 30 minutes!!???? Yeah Drew would argue with you for hours especially if he was right!!! But not over 'helping him'!!!!