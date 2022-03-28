Oscars Condemns Violence After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During Ceremony

Getty

Rosie O'Donnell responded to the Academy and demanded to know why they did "NOTHING"

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has issued a statement following the biggest viral moment of the night.

After Chris Rock began to introduce the award for Best Documentary with a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the "King Richard" star walked up on stage and slapped the comedian across the face.

Hours after the incident, the organization took to Twitter on Monday to issue a statement condemning violence.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the Academy tweeted. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Twitter went into a frenzy after the incident, with viewers and celebrities alike chiming in. Rosie O'Donnell was one of the many stars who shared their thoughts on the incident and slammed Smith on Twitter.

"so upsetting - on every level - bravo to Chris Rock - for not eviscerating will smith - which he could do any day of the week - he walked away - bravo from a sad display of toxic masculinity from a narcissistic madman #Oscars2022 #chrisROCK," the comedian wrote.

O'Donnell went on to call out the Academy, replying to the tweet of its statement. "they [sic] why did you do NOTHING ?" she asked.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Rock had not filed a police report against the actor in the aftermath of the assault.

Rock set off the shocking moment when he joked to the "Red Table Talk" host, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

The comedian was referring to the new hairstyle the "Matrix" actress had been embracing after revealing her struggle with alopecia, a disorder that attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss.

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022 @davidmackau

Rock looked taken-aback after the strike, "Oh wow," he said. "Will Smith just smacked the sh-t out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f--king mouth!" Smith shouted to the stage from his seat.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," Rock remarked before Smith reiterated, "Keep my wife's name out your f--king mouth!"

Later in the evening, Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in "King Richard." In his acceptance speech, the actor referenced the altercation and apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but neglected to mention Rock in his apology.