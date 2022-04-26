Kim Basinger Reveals Severe Agoraphobia That Left Her Housebound for Years

Getty

Basinger appears alongside daughter Ireland Baldwin on the latest "Red Table Talk" where they both open up about their mental health struggles.

After a huge Hollywood career for many years, Kim Basinger wasn't seen as much for quite some time. As it turns out, it's because she was struggling through a serious mental health condition, according to People.

Appearing on the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," which is set to air Wednesday, April 27, Basinger opens up about the challenges she faced while dealing with agoraphobia, revealing it actually left her housebound for years.

Making it even worse for Basinger, she explained that she didn't even know what she was battling. "I wouldn't leave the house," she said. "I would no longer go to dinner."

Basinger's experience with the severe anxiety condition left her having to "relearn everything." She said that she even "had to relearn to drive."

As with many people who struggle with agoraphobia, it was a progression for Basinger, who detailed experiencing anxiety going through tunnels, and even sliding glass doors. She said she found herself struggling with, "'Where do I step to open the door?' Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it."

"Everything used to make me nervous," she said. "You live with a dry mouth all the time, you're very shaky, you're just so exhausted all the time."

Basinger was joined by her daughter Ireland Baldwin, who shared her own mental health struggles. In the preview detailed by People, Baldwin talked about "self-medicating" with Xanax and alcohol.

It was a period of her life where she stopped talking to parents Basinger and Alec Baldwin "for, like, a year." She said she would still see them "here and there," but mostly was avoiding them out of embarrassment and shame for "what I had become and how I was living."

"I just became this different person," she said. "I was emaciated in every way; I was lifeless."

Ireland Baldwin and Kim Basinger appear together on the newest episode of "Red Table Talk," Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.