Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Returns with Explosive New Trailer

Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith take over the Table for the first time

That's right...Red Table Talk is back!

On Tuesday Jada Pinkett Smith's incredibly popular show dropped a trailer one day ahead of the season premiere.

The description for what's to come promises to be enlightening, emotional, and healing -- everything fans of RTT have come to expect.

Now of course many will be wondering if Will Smith's Slap from the Oscars involving Chris Rock gets a mention ... and well it still remains to be seen.

Read the press release for this season below:

"Emmy Award-Winning 'Red Table Talk' returns with powerful & healing conversations featuring global superstar, author and LGBTQIA+ champion Janelle Monáe, exclusives with Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, the heartbroken parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst who tragically died by suicide earlier this year. Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith take over the Table for the first time and victims of notorious con artists The Tinder Swindler and Anna Delvey tell their sides of the story… plus much, much more."

Red Table Talk returns this Wednesday 9am PST.