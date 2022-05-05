Amber Heard Details Alleged Johnny Depp Fight Over James Franco: 'He Called Me a Slut'

Getty

"He hated, hated James Franco"

Amber Heard claimed Johnny Depp flew off the handle when she costarred with James Franco on the 2015 film "The Adderall Diaries."

During her testimony in court Thursday as part of Depp's defamation trial, Heard claimed that "it was a nightmare" situation when the two started working together.

"He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco. He hated, hated James Franco and he was already accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in the past, since we had done Pineapple Express together," said Heard.

Heard said she and Depp would often fight about the sex and romance scenes in her projects, claiming she had to be very explicit with him about what she was going to do. "I was accused of having withheld information and hiding from him," she said, claiming she'd always walk on egg shells whenever it came time to tell him about another racy scene. When it came time to fill Depp in on "The Adderall Diaries" and a scene with Franco, she said "he was upset with me."

"He was yelling at me, 'How could you tell me this, when I'm filming, when I have this scene I'm doing, when I'm working?!' I told him as soon as it was relevant," she said. "It was like I had told him I was having an affair, he was that angry with me. He started to sound less connected to reality ... eventually he hangs up on me, screaming at me."

Heard was in New York at the time, while Depp was in Boston filming "Black Mass." She said the plan was to pick him up in Boston, so they could return to L.A. for Lily-Rose Depp's birthday party. When he got on the plane, she said she could tell something was off.

"I already know that he's drunk. I already know that he's using. He reeks of weed and alcohol, his breath smelled so bad," she said, before claiming he started asking her questions like, "Do you want to tell me how much you liked it? Tell me, did he slip the tongue."

"It got worse and worse. It went from asking me about how my kissing scene went to asking me what James Franco had done in the scene," she continued. "To be really explicit about my body, he was talking about my ... saying really disgusting things about my body, about how I liked it, how I responded. He started straight up taunting me."

"He called me a slut. This is happening with security and his assistants on the plane. I remember I felt ... I struggle to be able to tell you how embarrassed I was," she said, claiming Depp asked if she "liked it, if I was wet".

She said she got up and moved to another area of the plane, before Depp started tossing ice cubes and utensils at her. As she kept moving around, he kept following her, she said, before he "slaps my face."

"It didn't hurt me, I just felt embarrassed, that he'd do that to me in front of people," she said. "It was the first time anything like that had happened in front of somebody."

She said she then "felt a boot in my back," saying Depp had kicked her before she "fell to the floor." Heard said nobody else on the plane "did anything" and she was left feeling "so embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people."

Heard claimed Depp then demanded an oxygen tank from the flight attendant, kept drinking, before he "started howling like an animal and passed out in the bathroom with the door locked."

Amber recorded some of the noises he was making -- saying she did so "because I knew Johnny wouldn't remember what he had done." That audio was also played in court, before a break. After the break, she said that following the alleged incident, she went to a hotel and asked some friends to join her, saying it was her "coping strategy" at the time.

She went on to say that Depp later told her he was "sorry" and said he "was in a blackout" at the time. Heard said he claimed "he didn't remember everything but what he did remember he was ashamed of" and "begged me to forgive him." She did, starting going to support groups like Al-Anon and had him promise to "do a full detox ... and never got back."

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.