Amber Heard Says She Feared Broken Nose After Alleged Fight with Johnny Depp Following 2014 Met Gala

Getty

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made a very glam red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in 2014 -- but the night ended in violence, according to Heard.

As she continued to testify in Depp's defamation trial on Thursday, Heard opened up about an alleged incident that went down after the two had attended the event.

"At some point in the evening, we're sitting across the table and Johnny starts asking me about this woman, he thought I was looking at this woman in a sexual way," she said. "He was accusing me of flirting and that's how the argument started. I don't recall what other accusations I was fielding in that moment, but typically it was more than just one."

"I remember what started it was this accusation I had been flirting at this event. We get back to the hotel room and Johnny shoves me and kind of grabs me by the collarbone area. Above my collarbone, below my neck," she alleged. "I think at that point when we were still in the living room, I shoved him back."

She said Depp threw a bottle at her, missing her and breaking the chandelier in their room. Heard said that, at one point, he shoved her down on the sofa and, because "he's stronger than me," she struggled to push him off her.

"At some point he whacks me in the face. I think that was the first time I was like, 'Is this a broken nose?' I suspected I had a broken nose," she said. "Other than that, I was relatively unscathed, but I remember my nose being swollen, discolored, red and I took a picture of my face at some point and made a joke to a friend about how bad I looked."

Throughout her testimony so far -- which started on Wednesday -- Heard recalled the early stages of their relationship, before detailing when and how he allegedly started to physically abuse her. Among her allegations: Depp slapped her repeatedly on one occasion, he would be insanely jealous and, once, even gave her a "cavity search" while looking for drugs.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.