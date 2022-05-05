Olivia Rodrigo Speaks Out in Support of Abortions at Sold Out Concert

"Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians"

Olivia Rodrigo is speaking out in support of women's rights.

While performing a show in Washington D.C. the 19-year-old took the opportunity to urge her fans to speak up about preserving reproductive rights.

Just days before there was a leak at the Supreme Court, revealing Justice Samuel Alito had written an initial majority draft opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade. This came after many states were already taking steps to outlaw abortion.

Rodrigo asked the crowd to use their voices in opposition to outlawing safe abortions.

"Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians," she stated. "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get."

The leaked draft was first obtained by Politico, igniting protests outside the Supreme Court and outrage across the nation.

