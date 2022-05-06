Rebecca Romijn Tells Husband Jerry O'Connell She Still Misses Ex John Stamos

Getty

"Okay, this is getting awkward," Jerry says as Romijn reveals she just saw Stamos for first time since their split nearly two decades ago

Rebecca Romijn is opening up about her previous marriage and divorce to ex-husband John Stamos.

During a sit-down chat with her current husband Jerry O'Connell on Thursday's Mother's Day episode of "The Talk," the actress detailed her "heartbreaking" divorce from Stamos, while also recalling the first time she saw him years after their split.

As shown in an Entertainment Tonight clip, O'Connell, 48, brought up how Romijn, 49, was still "going through" her divorce from Stamos, 58, when they first started dating.

"You were bummed about it. I saw flashes of depression," O'Connell told Romijn. "I couldn't understand it really. It must be difficult going through a divorce."

"Going through a divorce is awful, it's terrible," the "Ugly Betty" star replied, adding that she was in a relationship with Stamos for 10 years. "Divorce feels like a failure. It feels like a failure, and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad."

Romijn and Stamos married in 1998, and split in 2004. Their divorce was finalized in 2005, Meanwhile, Romijn and O'Connell began dating in 2004, and married in 2007. The couple shares 13-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie.

During their conversation, O'Connell, who co-hosts "The Talk," told Romijn, "When I'm with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband ... it sounds like it was fun. You always have really fun memories."

The "Star Trek: Discovery" actress agreed, saying that she has "a lot of very fond memories" of Stamos, but also "a lot of things about him that I miss." She added, "It's tricky. It's a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

Although they've been divorced for over 17 years, the "The Punisher" actress said that she just recently saw Stamos for the "first time" since they separated, and detailed the run-in.

"I finally saw him. I saw him just a few weeks ago — first time since we split up," the mom of two said. "I had the girls in the car. We were sitting in afterschool traffic at a strip mall and I saw him. There he was walking right in front of the car. Cap pulled down. Sunglasses on. I went, 'There he is girls!'"

Romijn said her daughters were confused as to how their mom "could tell" it was Stamos.

"'How do you know?'" she told O'Connell, recalling their daughters' words. "And I said, 'Girls, because I was with him for 10 years. I would recognize that gait from a block away. I recognize the way his body moves. I know that walk. I'm familiar with his body.'"

"Okay, this is getting awkward now," O'Connell quipped, before asking Romijn why she didn't say hi Stamos.

"I didn't think my hair looked good," she joked.

When O'Connell asked his wife what she would say to Stamos if she sees him again, Romijn said she wasn't sure, however, she hilariously told her husband: "I certainly wouldn't want you there! That would be his worst nightmare."

"We're all friends, c'mon!" O'Connell said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, also during their chat, Romijn opened up about motherhood and her marriage to O'Connell. Check it out in the clip, above!