Search for Alabama Fugitive and Prison Employee Ends -- Vicky White Hospitalized

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

The nationwide hunt for fugitive inmate Casey White -- and the correctional officer, Vicky White, suspected of helping him escape -- has ended, per Fox59 in Indiana.

The duo have been on the run since April 29 after she disappeared with the convict from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama.

Authorities told Fox59 that police had been in pursuit of the fugitives in Evansville when the hunt came to a crash ending. Casey White was reportedly behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 and is said to have surrendered following the accident. Vicky White was taken to hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ.

"I hope she survives this," the Sheriff said. "I don't know the extent of her injuries. We don't wish any ill will on Vicky with her health but she has some answers to give us."

