Dorit Kemsley Details Terrifying Break-In on RHOBH Premiere: 'Just F---ing Kill Her'

The new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" got off to a very rough start for Dorit Kemsley, who was the victim of a terrifying home invasion just as production began.

In her first appearance on Wednesday's premiere, the reality star was seen watching her kids' karate lessons, as they were instructed how to attack "bad guys." Just hours later, a pair of bad guys broke into the family's home -- while Dorit and the two children were home.

The burglary happened in October 2021 and made headlines at the time. Kemsley was held at gunpoint during the ordeal and robbed of nearly $1 million in valuables, while her husband PK was away in London. Surveillance cameras caught the suspects on video.

The morning after the incident, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards all rushed to be by Dorit's side -- though Bravo didn't film with any of them at the time. That night, however, Richards had the women at her home, where a still shaken Dorit walked them all through the harrowing ordeal.

Explaining that her kids usually sleep with her when PK is out of town, Dorit said this time she moved them back to their rooms. After she went to bed, she heard the bedroom door open and just assumed it was one of the children.

"I get out of my bed, that's when I saw not a little person but a big person. When he saw me, he panicked and he charged at me, grabbed me, [and said] 'Get down on the f---ing ground, I'm going to f---ing kill you!'," said Kemsley. "He put a gun to me, I was hunched over sobbing. 'Please, I'm a mother, my kids need me, please, please.' The other guy was going, 'Just f---ing kill her, just f---ing kill her.'"

She said the two burglars asked for all the watches and cash in the home, while she showed them where everything was. "All I could think in my head was, 'I have to do anything to save these kids, they need their mommy. Don't hurt them, don't hurt me.'"

"I thought, 'This is it, I'm gonna die, he's gonna pull the trigger,'" she recalled, "and then I envisioned them killing me and going and killing my kids."

Dorit said that after about 20 minutes, she turned to the men and said, "Guys, you took a lot, get out now while you can, please." She then explained that they took a number of "high value goods and jewelry," filling a comforter with them before leaving. After she pleaded with them to not take her phone, one of the men agreed to leave it outside by the front gate, so she couldn't immediately call the police.

"There were irreplaceable items that they took, but it doesn't matter to me whatsoever. I will always thank God for protecting me and the kids, I don't care about the material stuff, I don't care, I never will," she said in a confessional.

The episode ended with PK showing up at Kyle's home straight from the airport and breaking into tears as he saw his wife for the first time since the ordeal. He expressed guilt that he wasn't there when it happened, but they all reassured him it was probably better that way. As the two left Kyle's to head home, PK ran back inside to get his phone -- while Dorit, the emotion of the day catching up with her big time, had a breakdown by herself outside.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the robbery.