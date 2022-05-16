Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Was 'Irate' Over Sex Scene, James Franco

Getty

Heard says it wasn't even her in the sex scene -- but a body double who was used without her knowledge.

Amber Heard continued to testify about Johnny Depp's alleged jealousy on the stand Monday, as the former couple's defamation trial was back in session following a week off.

She claimed that in August 2015, things between them continued to get worse, partly due to his reaction to her career.

"I got an offer to do a job, which was already a problem. I was considering working on a TV series that had James Franco in it," she explained. "There was a possibility it would require brief nudity, which I knew I would have to negotiate down. That was a problem for Johnny, he didn't want me to do that, didn't want me to work and frankly I needed too."

She said that she also had a movie called "London Fields" coming out around the same time, which was "a source of a lot of fighting about the sexuality of the role." She claimed that once the film was completed, Johnny told her "he heard about it and was unhappy with me having done a sex scene in it he claimed I didn’t tell him about."

Heard, however, said she "did not actually film the scene he was thinking of."

She said that as the two watched a screener of the movie at Depp's chateau in France, he "freaked out" over the sex scene in question "because it looked like me." She added, "They had used a body double, unbeknownst to me, they had used a body double to do a sex scene."

"So I have an incredibly jealous man who already is upset with me for breaking the rule that I had a sex scene, on top of that I'm telling him, 'It wasn't me, I didn't shoot that scene,'" she continued. "You can imagine how upset he was. He was irate and was calling me a liar, a whore, among other things. That combined with the fact that I had even entertained doing this job with James Franco was a pressure cooker. I called it a week of hell later."

She said that during that time at the chateau, he slapped her in the face, punched her across the jaw and, at one point, feared she had a concussion. Of his alleged jealously, she said he also had a folder on his computer titled "NO FUN FOR JD" filled with photos of her on red carpets in what he considered "inappropriate clothing."

Heard also detailed an alleged incident with Depp at Thanksgiving at their place in 2015. She said the couple had friends and family over, including her father and Marilyn Manson -- and said Depp and the rocker kept "disappearing" to do cocaine together.

"He got up for a longer period of time. At this stage I was really dependent on recognizing the patterns and reliant on trying to figure out what he was on so I knew how to deal with him," Heard continued. "It affected my safety, dealing with Johnny high on coke and speed is different than the opiate Johnny or the booze Johnny. There was talks of quaaludes at the time."

"I went upstairs to the apartment, not the apartment we were celebrating Thanksgiving in, to figure out what was going on. I said something that provoked Johnny," she continued. "I went up the stairs ahead of him, he grabbed me at the top of the stairs by my shirt and kind of flung me a little bit."

"I went into the bedroom, retreated into the bedroom. I had a glass of wine in my hand that spilled everywhere and shattered. He came in after me and there was this heavy decanter. He picked up the decanter and hurled it at my face, it missed, thankfully, but smashed into a piece of art on the wall," said Heard. "I got past him, there might've been a bit of shoving, but I wanted to go back downstairs. I passed my closet, I had to change my shirt. I went back downstairs to the party to finish the evening out, I put on a face and we finished the evening with the guests and then more fighting happened afterwards."

Heard is still on the stand.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.