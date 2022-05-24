Fan Dressed as Poop Spotted Outside Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Getty

The sighting comes after another fan claimed Depp was the father of her child ... and one showed up with a pair of alpacas.

The circus outside of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial got a little messier on Tuesday -- after one fan showed up dressed as, well, poop.

The Fairfax, Virginia trial has attracted a number of very vocal supporters for the two stars, though most of them have clearly been Team Depp. In addition to lining the streets hoping for a glimpse of the actor, they've also lined up daily to try and get one of the 100 seats in the courtroom, which are handed out on a first come, first served basis.

Today, Law&Crime captured one woman in a poop emoji costume among the many admirers. Along with her brown tulle skirt and matching brown top, she wore a poop emoji hat atop her head.

So, why this getup in particular? As anyone who's been watching the trial daily can attest to, the issue of defecation has come up numerous times throughout the court proceedings.

Depp has claimed after their last big fight on April 21, 2016, he was sent photos from his security guards of the ex-couple's bed, which was covered with "human fecal matter." Depp's driver also testified that he heard Amber call the incident "a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Heard, however, said Boo, who was Depp's dog, "had eaten Johnny's weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life." She said she didn't notice anything in the bed that morning, but also left the dogs alone in bed while they packed for the trip. When asked about the "practical joke gone wrong" comment or whether she had committed a prank, Heard said, "Absolutely not." She added, "I don't think that's funny. I don't know what grown woman does. I was not in a pranking mood."

On Monday, another fan made headlines for interrupting court by announcing that Depp was the father of her newborn baby. The bizarre incident occurred during the morning break, when the cameras were switched off, so it was not broadcast.

But Law & Crime's Angenette Levy watched it happen first hand, describing it as "crazy".

"All of a sudden, this woman... she stands up at the back of the courtroom with her baby, and she says 'Johnny I love you, our souls are connected.'"

Depp turned and waved to the woman, who was removed from the court and had her access wristband clipped off. After later tracking her down, the woman told Law & Crime that she had discussed the plan with her husband, and that "they thought it was a joke, and thought it would be funny."

Another fan made headlines earlier in the case after she was spotted outside the courthouse with a pair of alpacas (below). The animals were brought to the court in reference to Depp previously claiming he wouldn't do another "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie for "$300 million and a million alpacas."

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.

The actor has already lost an earlier lawsuit he took in the UK over the same article that appeared in The Sun.

The trial is ongoing -- see all of our coverage here.