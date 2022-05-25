Florida Lawmaker Dares Joe Biden to 'Try Take Our Guns' — Hours After Uvalde Massacre

Getty / Twitter

"Try to take our guns and you'll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place."

A Florida lawmaker has dared the President to 'try take our guns' — just hours after 21 people were massacred at a Texas elementary school.

GOP State Representative Randy Fine posted a tweet early Wednesday morning aimed at "embarrassment" Joe Biden, warning him not to interfere in Americans' right to bear arms... or he will "learn" why the Second Amendment was written.

"I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you'll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place," it read.

The tweet was posted around 1:30 AM Wednesday morning, approximately 14 hours after an 18-year-old gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers.

The evening of the massacre, President Biden had addressed the nation, once again calling for common sense gun laws.

"As a nation, we have to ask: When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" The POTUS asked. "When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?"

The President said the last time an assault weapons ban was passed, mass shootings went down... but when the law expired, mass shootings tripled.

"The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong," he said. "What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?"

"Why are we willing to live with this carnage?" he added. "Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God's name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it and stand up to the lobbies?"

Rep. Fine faced a wave of criticism online, with many interpreting his remarks as a threat against the President's life, even tagging the Secret Service and FBI:

In response to the criticism, Rep. Fine doubled down, with a "Boo hoo":

The reaction exposes the lie of the left that they just want “common sense gun control.” They want one thing and one thing only — gun confiscation and an end to the 2A — and the notion that Americans will exercise their right to fight them makes them go crazy. Boo hoo. https://t.co/IGi2mTRkJF — Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) May 25, 2022 @VoteRandyFine

It wasn't until Rep. Fine was confronted by reporters live, did he insist his tweet was "not a threat."

"It's Not A Threat": Florida State Rep Randy Fine (R-Palm Beach) is getting a lot after tweeting (below).



So, what DID Representative Fine say he meant?



Here's the full Q&A between Representative Fine and reporters moments ago in Fine's Tallahassee office:



(1) https://t.co/R2BxinpbAZ pic.twitter.com/XGv2dgG3fh — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 25, 2022 @NewsGuyGreg

In light of the revelation armed police engaged the gunman before he entered the school, Rep. Fine was asked "how many good guys with guns" were needed to make schools safe; he reiterated his stance that "schools should not be gun-free zones":

"How many good guys with a gun are needed until my kids are safe" Fine is asked.



Fine: It's ironic "...democrats politicize these things, make outrageous statements, then demand Republicans shut up for unity and these things. No, we're done with that."



(2) pic.twitter.com/jihJP1BEgM — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 25, 2022 @NewsGuyGreg

Asked repeatedly what he meant by the President will "learn" why the Second Amendment — which as President of the country, he is surely already familiar with — was written, he sidestepped once again:

State Rep Randy Fine says his tweet is not a threat against President Joe Biden, but rather pointing out politicization of a school shooting.

Fine responds to questions about calls for gun reform:



Fine responds to questions about calls for gun reform:



(3) pic.twitter.com/vJOIphuKUV — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 25, 2022 @NewsGuyGreg