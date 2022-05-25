Victims Identified in Uvalde School Shooting, Family Members Mourn As Death Toll Rises

Getty

From the "sweetest" 8-year-old boy to a beloved fourth-grade teacher who has been deemed a "hero," these are the victims who have been identified so far.

In the wake of the elementary school mass shooting in Texas on Tuesday, which left at least 20 dead, the names of those tragically lost are beginning to be revealed.

At least 18 children and two adults were killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which is west of San Antonio.

According to Governor Greg Abbott, the shooter was an 18-year-old student from Uvalde High School — we are not naming the shooter. It's believed the gunman, who reportedly shot his grandmother and crashed his car near the school before the spree, was killed by responding officers.

According to CNN, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said all victims and those injured were inside the same classroom. Olivarez said, per CNN, that all victims have been identified.

However, only a small handful of the victims have yet to be confirmed publicly by friends and family via multiple news outlets.

1. Uziyah Garcia, 8

Uziyah Garcia was one of the children killed, his grandfather, Manny Renfro, confirmed to the Associated Press.

"The sweetest little boy that I've ever known," Renfro told AP. "I'm not just saying that because he was my grandkid."

Renfro also shared that he spent time with him on spring break.

"We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns," he recalled. "Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good. There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced."

2. Amerie Jo Garza, 10

10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was "shot and killed" by the gunman while trying to call 911, her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, said in an interview with The Daily Beast.

"She died a Hero trying to get help for her and her fellow classmates," Arreola told the outlet via text message.

Garza's grandmother recalled what authorities and survivors told her: "So the gunman went in and he told the children 'You're going to die.' And she had her phone and she called 911. And instead of grabbing it and breaking it or taking it from her, he shot her. She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend was covered in her blood."

Per Arreola, Garza had just been named on the honor roll on Tuesday morning.

3. Xavier Lopez, 10

Xavier Lopez, a 10-year-old student in the fourth grade, was among those who were murdered during the shooting. His death was confirmed by his mother, Felicha Martinez, who spoke with The Washington Post.

"He was funny, never serious and his smile. That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up," Martinez said of her son, adding that Lopez "was so full of life" and loved sports and arts, the latter being his favorite subject. "He loved any activity in which he could be creative and especially get to draw."

Martinez also shared that her son was looking forward to middle school, and had been named as a member of the Robb Elementary School honor roll, receiving his certificate during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

4. Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

10-year-old Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was killed in the shooting. She was a third-grade student at Robb Elementary. Rodriguez's family members confirmed her death to Houston news outlet, KHOU.

5. Jose Flores, 10

Jose Flores, a fourth-grader, was slain in the shooting, his uncle, Christopher Salazar, told The Washington Post.

“He was a very happy little boy. He loved both his parents … and loved to laugh and have fun,” Salazar said, sharing that his nephew "loved going to school" and playing baseball.

The 10-year-old was also one of the children who received a certificate for making the honor roll on Tuesday morning.

"He was very smart,” Salazar added to WaPo. "He wasn't a kid who would look for trouble."

5. Eliahana Cruz Torres

Eliahana Cruz Torres was slain during the massacre, her grandfather, Adolfo Cruz, told ABC News' Houston affiliate KTRK.

6. Eva Mireles, 44

Eva Mireles, who was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb, was among those who were killed in the shooting, according to her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, via multiple news outlets. She was a teacher in the school district for 17 years.

"I'm furious that these shootings continue. These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all," Delgado said to KTRK-TV. "This is my hometown, a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones."

Meanwhile, Mireles' daughter, Adalynn Ruiz, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her mother on social media, calling her a "hero," who "selflessly jumped in front of her students to save [the childrens'] lives."

"Mom, I have no words to describe how I feel right now, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life," she wrote in the lengthy, emotional post. "I never thought that I would be here writing this type of post for you. Mom, you are a hero. I keep telling myself that this isn't real. I just want to hear your voice."

She went on to note: "I'm so happy that people know your name and that beautiful face of yours and they know what a hero looks like."

My sweet mommy , I will miss you forever. 🤍🕊

7. Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia, who was Mireles' co-teacher, was also slain in the massacre, according to her son, Christian Garcia, per NBC News.

She was a teacher at Robb Elementary for 23 years. She also was a mother of four who enjoyed music and barbequing with her husband.

8. Ellie Garcia, 10

According to the Daily Beast, Garcia was one of Mrs. Garcia's students. The 10-year-old's parents, Stephen Garcia and Jennifer Lugo confirmed her death to the Daily Beast.