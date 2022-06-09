Kendall Jenner Reveals the 'Day Is Coming' For Her to Have a Baby

Getty

"Just being 26, I feel like it feels a little more real for me," the model said on the latest episode of "The Kardashians."

Kendall Jenner says the idea of motherhood is starting to become a reality.

On Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," the 26-year-old model -- who has been in a relationship with boyfriend Devin Booker since 2020 -- opened up about her thoughts of having children.

While shopping in a baby store with Khloe Kardashian for their sister Kylie Jenner -- who was still pregnant with her second child at the time -- Kendall addressed the subject of possibly growing her family.

"Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days," Kendall admitted to Khloe, 37. "Just like the day is coming for me, you know?"

Khloe then brought up a previous chat she seemingly had with her sister, telling Kendall, "Oh, no -- remember what we talked about? The standards."

In response, the 818 Tequila founder stressed, "I do have standards and I will hold myself to them, 100 percent."

"But, just being 26, I feel like it feels a little more real for me," Kendall added, to which Khloe replied, "26? Kendall, that's not old to have a baby."

While she's not a mom yet, Kendall is a proud auntie to eleven children, including Khloe's 4-year-old daughter True; Kourtney's children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7,; Kylie's 4-year-old daughter Stormi and her 4-month-old son; Rob's 5-year-old daughter Dream; as well as Kim's four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Speaking in a confessional on Thursday's episode, Kendall said it's "always exciting" every time she gets another niece or nephew.

"I mean I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point," she explained. "But it's always exciting, it's always exciting to meet a new little personality and see who they become."

Meanwhile, although it seems that Kendall may be starting to think about kids, her family -- specifically her mom, Kris Jenner, is definitely ready for her daughter to become a mom.

During an interview with E!'s "Daily Pop" in April, Kendall said that momager Kris has been dropping not-so-subtle hints and reminders.

"She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,'" Kendall shared. "And I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?'"

Kris, who was also part of the interview, had absolutely no shame about it, either, laughingly adding, "Just your friendly reminder." According to Kendall, Kylie is no help either, heaping on plenty of her own pressure.