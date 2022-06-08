Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Date Idea That Made Her 'So F---ing Horny'

Getty

On The Kardashians, Kim says she's also trying to "minimize any tabloid drama" with her new man.

While Pete Davidson has yet to appear on "The Kardashians" as Kim Kardashian's latest beau, he's still been quite the topic of conversation these last two episodes.

After talking about the early days of their relationship last week, Kim opened up about him a little bit more on Thursday's newest hour as she traveled to the Bahamas for both a Sports Illustrated Swim and Skims shoot.

On the way there, Kim was presented with a "surprise" from Davidson to enjoy on the flight -- a tub of Dibs ice cream. She was thrilled.

"So Pete and I have been dating for a few months, we're doing really, really good. Pete said 'I'm gonna grow on you, just wait.' He knew," she explained in a confessional. "I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.' And I was like, 'Okay, we'll see.'"

When asked by an off-camera producer if she was in love, Kim responded, "Um, I don't know if it's any of your business."

Later in the hour, she revealed how he really got her hot one night by again offering her a cool treat.

"Pete is such a good, good person. I can't even explain it. He has the best heart and always thinks of the small things," she said in a confessional. "One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let's go get some ice cream at Thrifty [the ice cream shop located inside California Rite-Aid locations] and I was like, 'Oh my god, you are making me so f---ing horny.' Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life."

Speaking with friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson about their relationship, she said he was "really thoughtful" with his little gifts for her.

"I just want a drama-free life and it's like, there's always headlines, this and this and this," she continued. "Even if there are things that are inaccurate, it's not like I can get out there and say, 'Hey, this is wrong, this is wrong,' at the end of the day, that'll just be another story and another thing."

In a confessional, she said that she never wants the people she's dating "to be subjected to public scrutiny just because we're dating" -- and that while Pete "knows what he's getting himself into, obviously," she was still hoping to "minimize any tabloid drama" going forward.