Todd and Julie Chrisley Speak Out on 'Heartbreaking' Guilty Verdict

Getty

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in an Atlanta court in early June, and now they are addressing the situation with their fans.

In a new episode of their podcast "Chrisley Confessions", Todd told listeners he was still holding out faith for a miracle, appearing to confirm plans to appeal their verdict.

"It has been a whirlwind," he admitted, per Yahoo!. "Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God's movements right now."

Todd went on to say "it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," but said he was staying strong in his belief.

"We still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God's a miracle worker — and that's what we're holding out for," he said.

"It's a tough time right now," he said thanking fans for their support, "but we are grateful for each and every one of you that has taken the effort."

They couple await sentencing; a hearing is on the books for October 6. The duo were found guilty of securing more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Meanwhile, estranged daughter Lindsie put out a statement on Instagram. Todd and Julie had previously accused her of reporting them for tax evasion, something she vehemently denied ever doing.