Everything Leaving Netflix in July

Everett
The last day of the month is a doozy!
As we say hello to Summer we also say goodbye to some of our favorites on Netflix.
Here's everything leaving the streamer in July. And prepare yourself rom-com junkies...the final day of the month will be a doozy!
Getty
Julia Roberts Explains Why She Hasn't Done a Rom-Com in 20 Years -- Not Because She Wasn't InterestedView Story
July 1
The Social Network
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
We Have Always Lived In The Castle
July 6
Brick Mansions
July 7
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Elizaveta Porodina/GQ
Brad Pitt Reveals Why He Gave Up Cigarettes, Talks Sobriety and Feeling 'Very Alone In My Life'View Story
July 11
The Strangers: Prey At Night
July 14
The Brave
July 15
Radium Girls
July 19
Annabelle: Creation
July 21
Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
July 23
Django Unchained
Getty
Quentin Tarantino Tells Critics of Bruce Lee-Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Scene to 'Suck a D---'View Story
July 25
Banana Split
July 31
21
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
The Edge Of Seventeen
Forrest Gump
Friday The 13th
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia
Lean On Me
Little Women
Love Actually
My Girl
Poms
Texas Chainsaw 3D
You've Got Mail