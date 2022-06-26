Everything Leaving Netflix in July

Everett

The last day of the month is a doozy!

As we say hello to Summer we also say goodbye to some of our favorites on Netflix.

Here's everything leaving the streamer in July. And prepare yourself rom-com junkies...the final day of the month will be a doozy!

July 1

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived In The Castle

July 6

Brick Mansions

July 7

Home Again

Midnight Sun

July 11

The Strangers: Prey At Night

July 14

The Brave

July 15

Radium Girls

July 19

Annabelle: Creation

July 21

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

July 23

Django Unchained

July 25

Banana Split

July 31

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge Of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday The 13th

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia

Lean On Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D