Pumpkin Plans to Blindside Mama June with Alana Custody Papers During Vegas 'Girls Trip' (Exclusive)

June was excited to let loose with Pumpkin and Jessica ... but they clearly had ulterior motives for meeting their mom in Vegas.

Mama June Thompson and her daughters Jessica and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon were definitely on two very different pages when they decided to head to Las Vegas for some much-needed bonding time.

Heading into the mother-daughter getaway, June had just moved in with her new boyfriend Justin and wanted Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson to move in with them too. Up until now, Alana had been living with Pumpkin, after June went MIA on the family amid her battle with substance abuse. After hearing June was making a move Alana, Pumpkin made it her goal to get full custody of the teen -- and planned to present June with custody papers when they got to Sin City.

In this sneak peek clip at tonight's new episode on "Mama June: Road to Redemption," the three women land in Nevada and it doesn't take long to see that they have dueling agendas.

First, June wanted to "splurge" and get a limo from the airport to the hotel, before hoping to take a stroll down memory line by talking about Pumpkin's Vegas wedding -- the last time they were all in town together. The girls, however, were reluctant to revisit the past, because of how "gigged up" -- AKA on drugs -- June was at the time.

"This is the first time in Vegas I'm not f---ed up. In two years, I'm out here not even thinking about, 'I gotta get to my hotel because I gotta get my fix,'" she told the girls, who were proud of her progress.

"I'm sure this Vegas trip will be a whole different experience, especially once I give her those custody papers," Pumpkin then said in a confessional, as Jessica added that her mom was "gonna flip her s---."

Oblivious to the greater plan, June recommended they hit up a strip club, before suggesting Jessica "test the waters" as a stripper herself. She also told Pumpkin, "You ain't gotta be a mama this week" -- which, to Lauryn, meant she could finally get some rest and "recuperate," not party.

"The girls are Debbie Downers like they always are. But we're gonna have fun, we're in Vegas. Debbie Downer USA is not gonna happen here," June said in a confessional, before calling her boyfriend from her hotel room to tell him that it was a great idea for the girls to go on vacation together.

In their own hotel room, however, the sisters were getting "nervous."

"I mean, honestly, because I know Mama's gonna catch on that we're doing something and the least I need her to do it sign the papers and be done with it," said Lauryn. "Let's just hope and pray to God she does the right thing by Alana."

You'll have to tune in to see how June reacts to the papers, but it's probably not going to be an easy process for Lauryn -- who only just got full custody of Alana in April 2022.