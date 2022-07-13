Woman Says Husband Was Eager To Show Her Footage Of Parents Dead Bodies After Allegedly Killing Them Both

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A woman whose husband stands accused of murdering both her parents allegedly wanted to show her footage of their dead bodies after the crime.

Guillermo Silva, 56, was arrested earlier this month in West Palm Beach, Florida and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly killing the 80-year-old father and 79-year-old mother of his wife, Gabriela Lagos, as well as attacking her eldest son.

The attacks happened while Lagos was out of town, and she told ABC4 News in Florida that her husband of one year recorded videos of her dead parents for her to watch.

"He said, 'Turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something,'" she told the outlet. "He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can't believe it. He's a monster, that he can do that to two older people that hadn't done nothing, no harm to no one."

She added that she did not watch the videos.

Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies responded to the home Silva and Lagos shared with her elderly parents on Saturday, July 2 in regards to a death investigation. When they arrived, they found the suspect, Silva, being restrained by Lagos' son, before discovering the two dead bodies. An 11-year-old child was also home at the time.

Per the arrest report, via CBS12, Gabriela's father was discovered "laying on his back with severe blunt force trauma to his face," while her mother was "positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face."

The surviving victim told authorities he showed up to the house that night to drop off some money, but the other two victims didn't respond to phone calls. He said Silva emerged from the home and invited him inside, before holding a knife to the victim's throat. Lagos' son was able to "overpower" his alleged attacker, however, and held him to the floor -- all while Silva allegedly shouted, "Please forgive me They're not there I killed them They're dead" and "Kill me!"

Police say Silva told them he had been drinking earlier in the day and fought with his in-laws before going to sleep; he claimed to have no recollection of the murders or threatening to kill the other survivor with a knife.