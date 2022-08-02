Brad Pitt on Wearing Skirt to Premiere: 'We're All Going to Die'

Getty

Sartorial Sartre

Brad Pitt got very existential when talking about his red carpet fashion.

The matinee idol took a moment on Monday to reflect on the fleeting nature of existence while talking about his fashion choices during the "Bullet Train" press tour.

When asked by Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of the film about a certain linen skirt he wore in Berlin last month, the actor gave a philosophical response.

"I don't know!" he said with classic existential uncertainty. "We're all going to die, so let's mess it up."

While not wearing a skirt at the LA premiere, Brad and company certainly made a fashion statement on the red carpet.