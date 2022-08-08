Jacob Elordi Fought Netflix to Make The Kissing Booth Character More of a Bad Boy

He lost...especially when it came to this one bad habit
Jacob Elordi was committed to realizing the source material for Netflix's uber popular "The Kissing Booth" franchise.
The streamer however had some conflicting priorities, especially when it came to a certain addictive habit portrayed in the books with regards to his character Noah Flynn.
Speaking with GQ the actor recalled his passionate attempts to stay faithful to the YA novel, "I remember saying, 'He smokes in the book. I need to smoke. He needs to have cigarettes. He's a bad boy.'"
When he was told that was not possible, "I was like, 'This is bulls---!' I remember going to war for it. I was like, 'Are we lying to the f---ing millions of 14-year-olds out there? This guy smokes nicotine. It says here on page four—look!' I imagine people were just like, 'Jesus f---ing Christ. Is this guy serious?'"
But he was ... completely serious. "For me," Elordi told the mag, "acting is breathing."
HBO, however, let him go the bad boy route -- or rather bad guy -- in "Euphoria."
Meanwhile, according to his "He Went That Way" costar Zachary Quinto, Elordi is a very serious guy. Quinto said the actor carries around philosophy books, which he believes sets the young star apart from his peers: "We live in a time which is so defined by social media and by, you know, more frivolous pursuits than Nietzsche."