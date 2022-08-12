Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Possible Options For Ezra Miller 'Flash' Film Amid Controversy

Getty / Everett

One scenario involves the film being pulled altogether.

Warner Bros. is reportedly debating how to move forward with "The Flash" amid star Ezra Miller's ongoing controversies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter a source said the studio is considering three possible options regarding the release of the DC movie, which is currently set for June 23, 2023, including one instance in which the film is pulled altogether.

Per the insider, the first scenario would include Miller reaching out for professional help, which WB has heard inklings could happen. They could then do an interview in which they addressed their controversial behavior. "The Flash" could then be released, however, Miller would only participate in limited press.

If the the studio were to go for the second strategy, the movie could still open in theaters, but Miller wouldn't be very much involved in the promotion of the film. In addition, Miller would no longer reprise their role as The Flash/Barry Allen in any future projects because the studio would recast the character. (Many fans have been campaigning for Grant Gustin, who stars in the CW television series, "The Flash," to replace Miller in the film.)

Meanwhile, the third scenario would be the most shocking as Warner would cancel the $200 million movie and not release it at all. However, this would only happen if the problem surrounding Miller continues to worsen. THR called this an "unprecedented move" due to the film's massive budget.

Although David Zaslav -- the CEO of Warners' parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery -- just recently praised "The Flash" as one of DC Comics' "terrific" upcoming films, it appears that the fate of the movie is now uncertain following Miller's legal troubles.

Miller made headlines earlier this week after they were charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Vermont, as reported by TMZ on Monday. According to the outlet, per the Vermont State Police, the "Fantastic Beasts" star was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a Stamford home in May.

This arrest is only the latest in a slew of legal woes plaguing the DC Comics superhero within just the last year.

In June, the parents of an 18-year-old woman named Tokata Iron Eyes claimed in a court filing that Miller had been grooming their daughter for years. The two filed in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, according to TMZ, seeking a restraining order for their daughter against Miller, whom they say is "on the run" with her. Iron Eyes, however, gave a different version of events.

Back in April, the "Justice League" star was arrested while in Hawaii for second-degree assault after an alleged chair-throwing incident in a friend's home after Miller was asked to leave.