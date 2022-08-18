Chris Evans Reacts to She-Hulk's Revelation About Captain America's Virginity

Everett / Getty / Disney

The "She-Hulk" premiere dove headfirst into the "Captain America F—ks" debate

Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," including the mid-credits scene.

Chris Evans is chiming in after the series premiere of "She-Hulk" revealed the answer to a longtime MCU question about his Marvel character: was Steve Rogers a.k.a Captain America a virgin?

In Episode 1 of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Jennifer "Jen" Walters a.k.a She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) had a chat with her cousin Bruce Banner a.k.a Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in which she detailed her "theory" that Rogers (Evans) never had sex.

According to Jen, Cap was "obviously" a virgin simply because he was too busy to ever get busy.

"Steve Rogers did not have a girlfriend before he went into the service," she said to Bruce, noting that she learned that presumed fact from "the history channel." "So he becomes Captain America and, from that moment on, a symbol of America, he is rushed to the front lines, he becomes a war hero, then he is frozen in ice."

"So based on everything you've told me after he gets unfrozen he goes from world-threatening disaster to world-threatening disaster -- that's when he's not a fugitive from the law right -- so it seems that he was pretty, pretty busy," Jen added, to which Bruce replied that she was just "repeating" everything that he's told her.

"Obviously, Captain America was a virgin!" she concluded.

While the conversation ended there, it picked up again in the mid-credits scene, which took place at a tiki bar in Bruce's hideout in Mexico, where Jen and Smart Hulk were drinking some margaritas.

Jen -- who appeared to be drunk -- seemingly became emotional as she expressed her sadness over the fact that Steve Rogers never had sex.

"It's just so sad. Steve Rogers did so much for his country and he never got to experience sex!" she said through tears, with her hand gripping a margarita. "Did you see that ass? Like, that ass did not deserve to die a virgin. It's, like, so sad!"

Smart Hulk apparently felt bad for his cousin, so he decided to tell her the truth: "Steve Rogers is not a virgin," he said to Jen. "He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943, on the USO tour."

It's then revealed that Jen wasn't drunk at all and was playing Bruce as she clearly replied, "Yes! I knew it!"

Smart Hulk is surprised to learn that his cousin wasn't intoxicated. "You're not drunk?" a shocked Bruce asked Jen, who then hilariously replied, "Captain America f-!" The scene ended there, with the curse word getting cut off.

And it appears that Evans, The First Avenger himself, tuned into the episode -- or at least seemingly caught wind of what went down in the "She-Hulk" premiere -- as he weighed in.

The actor took to Twitter to react to the revelation about his character's virginity. Evans, 41, shared a series of emojis and added the show's hashtag, tweeting, "😂😂😂🤐 #SheHulk."

Ruffalo replied to Evans' tweet, sharing a hilarious response. "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress," he joked.

"She-Hulk" star Jameela Jamil also responded to Evans' post by tweeting a series of skull and crossbones emojis.

Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 18, 2022 @MarkRuffalo

Meanwhile, in an interview with TV Line, "She-Hulk" head writer Jessica Gao joked getting to reveal the answer to the mystery "was the prime directive of my life."

"I'm so happy and proud that we got to answer that question," she added. "And I'm also just so happy and proud that we managed to let Jen make the big proclamation that she makes."

Gao said Cap's sex life has "been a discussion for years," and shared that the reveal is "canon." "I will say that the answer we give in the show comes straight from [Marvel Studios chief] Kevin Feige himself, so it absolutely is canon," she said.

Gao called the tag her "favorite" in the season, revealing that it initially was "going to be the very last tag of the entire season."

"The season was going to close out with that tag. But you got it up front," she said. "You don't have to wait for it."